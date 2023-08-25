Stocks to Watch: Paytm, Reliance, BEL, Astra Microwave, Vedanta, ADF Foods

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are staring at a weak start on Friday as global markets maintain caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. At 7:40 am, the Gift Nifty Futures declined 75-odd points to 19,320, over Nifty Futures' Thursday close.

Globally, US markets ended lower overnight. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices dropped over 1 per cent each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in Friday's early trade, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 indices slipping up to 1 per cent.



Here are the stocks to watch today:

Telecom stocks: Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,173.89 million at the end of June on account of new customer additions led by Reliance Jio, said Trai. The subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers. BSNL lost 1.87 million mobile subscribers, VIL lost 1.28 million subscribers and MTNL (1,52,912 subscribers). Telecom subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 1,173.89 million at the end of June on account of new customer additions led by Reliance Jio, said Trai. The subscriber base growth was driven by mobile telephony where Reliance Jio added over 2.27 million new customers and Bharti Airtel added 1.4 million customers. BSNL lost 1.87 million mobile subscribers, VIL lost 1.28 million subscribers and MTNL (1,52,912 subscribers). READ

Also Read Stocks to Watch on July 6: JSW Steel, Adani Wilmar, DCB Bank, Zomato, BSE Stocks to Watch today, July 12: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara, Lupin Stocks to Watch today, Aug 07: Yatharth, TD Power, RIL, BoB, GNFC, Zen Tech Stocks to Watch today, Aug 10: Rate sensitives, IRCTC, Bata, Force Motors Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, RIL, Maruti, TVS Motor, HDFC AMC, JK Paper Quantitative strategists fail to replicate US and China success in India Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here Market LIVE: Global shares dull ahead of Fed Chair's Jackson Hole speech Nifty Energy, Commodities: Awaiting directional move Sebi mandates granular disclosure for certain FPIs, prescribes timeline