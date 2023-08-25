Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Persistent Systems: 4 reasons why a Bull Spread in F&O should work here

Buy Persistent 5100 Call option and simultaneously Sell 5300 Call of the August, recommends Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst of HDFC Securities.

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy

Buy PERSISTENT (31-Aug Expiry) 5100 CALL at Rs 104 & simultaneously sell 5300 CALL at Rs 33

Lot Size 175

Cost of the strategy Rs 71 (Rs 12,425 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 22,575; If PERSISTENT closes at or above Rs 5300 on 31 August expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 5,171

Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.82

Also Read

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on PowerGrid Corp

Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread on Dabur for the March expiry

F&O Strategy: HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Canara Bank

HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

Stock Market LIVE: Global shares dull ahead Fed Chair's Jackson Hole speech

Nifty Energy, Commodities: Awaiting directional move

Sebi mandates granular disclosure for certain FPIs, prescribes timeline

Sebi announces new disclosure requirements for select offshore funds

Sensex, Nifty decline after three days of gains; Jio Financial falls 4.99%


Approx margin required Rs 31,300

Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Persistent Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 10 per cent (Prov) with the stock rising by 2.29 per cent.
     
  • The stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of 05-June and 20-July 2023.
     
  • The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart.
     
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are sloping upwards and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicting strength in the stock.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Topics : F&O Strategies Trading strategies Persistent Systems Market technicals stock market trading stocks technical analysis Derivative trading

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon