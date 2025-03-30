Street signs: Belated farewell for Buch, investors check in to hotel stocks

Expiries shrink, prospects fade for derivatives hopefuls

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has dealt a setback to exchanges looking to enter the derivatives market with its revised stance on contract expiry days. Sebi’s ‘one-exchange, one-weekly-expiry’ rule had prompted the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) to prepare for launching equity derivatives, aiming to add more trading days. However, Sebi’s latest proposal caps expiry days at just two — Tuesdays and Thursdays — across all exchanges. Sources say Sebi wants prospective entrants to present business plans focused on public interest