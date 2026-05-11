Strong orders cushion ABB as margin recovery remains key concern

Revenue at Rs 3,180 crore was below estimates due to the Iran war. Profits were hurt by high raw material costs, poorer mix, forex volatility and slower execution. Operating profit declined 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 410 crore, with margins falling 580 basis points to 12.8 per cent.

Ordering momentum hit a record quarterly level of Rs 4,280 crore, with a 25 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net inflow. The order book stood at Rs 11,100 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y, which is an optimistic signal across its 16 businesses. Order traction could be driven by significant government investments, potentially favourable trade deals and gradual pick-up in private capex. Execution could be a question mark, given the conflict.

Revenue at Rs 3,180 crore was up 6 per cent — the company estimated that geopolitics had a big impact since revenue could have hit Rs 3,300-3,400 crore. Electrification revenue grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,560 crore. Motion business revenue was Rs 1,160 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Automation revenue fell 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 500 crore. Business momentum depends on scale-up in data centres, electronics, renewables, railways and metros, waste and wastewater, building and infrastructure, food and beverage, pharma, and healthcare segments.

Gross margin contracted 370 basis points Y-o-Y to 38.7 per cent, impacted by higher material costs, low-margin orders, slower execution and forex impact. Operating profit (Ebitda) was hurt by weak gross margin, higher staff costs and other expenses. Margin contraction was witnessed across all segments and dropped by 1,000 basis points for the motion and electrification segments, while the decline in automation margin was about 230 basis points.

Electrification and motion segments’ order inflows surged 36 per cent to Rs 2,400 crore, and 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,530 crore, respectively. Automation ordering was muted and down 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 400 crore due to weak ordering from process industries. The order book of Rs 11,100 crore is around 0.9 times trailing twelve months (TTM) revenue visibility. Large order inflows aggregated Rs 760 crore in Q1CY26, driven by data centres and railways.

The balance sheet is strong, with cash of Rs 6,045 crore (Rs 5,690 crore quarter-on-quarter). Cash proceeds from the sale of the robotics business take the total cash position to Rs 7,600 crore. Exports constituted 11 per cent of total sales in Q1CY26 (7 per cent Y-o-Y). The forex loss in the quarter was Rs 27.5 crore.

There were cost spikes due to supply chain bottlenecks arising from the conflict, with cost escalation in copper, silver and aluminium, and rupee depreciation. Raw material costs as a percentage of sales rose 370 basis points Y-o-Y to 61.3 per cent. Electrification margin plunged 1,000 basis points to 15.1 per cent due to a base effect (a data centre project with higher margins was executed a year ago), apart from the raw material cost impact. Motion division margin was down 900 basis points Y-o-Y to 12.7 per cent due to raw material costs. Volume growth and operating leverage may improve margins, but adverse forex moves and industrial metal cost spikes are concerns. ABB has taken price hikes. But there is a lag between input cost inflation and price hikes, and competitive intensity is fairly high.

ABB has launched its first-ever locally manufactured wind power converter and a new low-voltage switchgear platform named ArTu Formula. The company has a $75 million capex outlay (excluding Hyderabad labs) to enhance capacities and support localised product pipelines.

Data centres contribute 11-13 per cent of the order book, and this has the potential to increase to 12-16 per cent. ABB can easily meet evolving requirements. Exposure across 16 distinct businesses means that the company contends with competitors in many different verticals. The current chief financial officer (CFO), TK Shridhar, will take over as chief executive officer (CEO) in January 2027.