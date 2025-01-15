Business Standard

Sula Vineyards rises 4% after posting highest revenue in Q3FY25; details

Sula Vineyards share price gained 3.87 per cent at Rs 389 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Sula Vineyards share price gained 3.87 per cent at Rs 389 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a strong sales update for the quarter that ended December 31, 2024 (Q3FY25).
 
India’s leading wine producer, Sula Vineyards announced its Q3 and nine-month (9M) FY25 sales update, showcasing strong performance in its core segments.  
 
For Q3FY25, Sula recorded its highest-ever revenue from Own Brands at Rs 194.7 crore, reflecting a 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. The Elite & Premium portfolio, featuring brands like the ‘Source’ and ‘RASA’, led this growth with a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase.  
 
 
The wine tourism business continued its impressive trajectory, posting its highest-ever Q3 revenue of Rs 16.4 crore, an 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth. This performance was driven by increased guest spending and strong occupancy rates at Sula’s properties.  
 
Net revenue for Q3FY25, including other income, stood at Rs 217.3 crore, marginally lower by 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y. For the nine-month period ending December 2024, net revenue grew by 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 489 crore, with Own Brands contributing Rs 436.5 crore (a 3.6 per cent increase) and wine tourism contributing Rs 39.9 crore (a 4.1 per cent rise).  

On the equities front, Sula Vineyards share price has underperformed the market, falling 24 per cent in the last six months, while losing 38 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.9 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 4.6 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Sula Vineyards has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,203.35 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 41.75 and at an earning per share of 9.09.
 
At 10:53 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 1.43 per cent at Rs 379.85 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.60 per cent to 76,958.81 level.

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

