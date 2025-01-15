Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shoppers Stop jumps 11% on posting Q3 nos; profit up 37%; rev up 9% YoY

Shoppers Stop jumps 11% on posting Q3 nos; profit up 37%; rev up 9% YoY

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,311 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to Rs 1,207 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shoppers Stop shares zoomed 10.8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 688 per share. The buying in the stock came a day after the company released its Q3 results.   
Around 9:31 AM, Shoppers Stop share price was up 6 per cent at Rs 658.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 76,673.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,271.70 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 943.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 574.40 per share. 
 
 
Shoppers Stop on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a 37 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, at Rs 48.78 crore as compared to Rs 35.56 crore a year ago. 
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,311 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to Rs 1,207 crore. The Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) for the third quarter stood at Rs 262 crore as compared to Rs  219 crore a year ago. Similarly, the Ebitda margin stood at 20 per cent as compared to 18.1 per cent.  ALSO READ: Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5%
 
"We have delivered healthy volume-led revenue growth of 9 per cent and like-for-like (LFL) growth of 4 per cent, despite higher inflation and decline in consumer spending.... initiatives taken in the quarter led to increasing in premiumisation, and our premium categories contributed 64 per cent of our total revenue," said  Kavindra Mishra, MD, and CEO, Shoppers Stop.
 
Besides, as per filing, First Citizen Members contributed 83 per cent to the company's sales, of which 69 per cent were repeat and the balance 14 per cent from new members. The Premium Black Card members contributed 17 per cent to sales with an increase of more than 28 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also Read

q3

Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3FY25 results Jan 14: HDFC AMC, Network18 among 11 to post earnings today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shoppers Stop advances 5% as various fund houses buy stake via block deals

Amazon

Amazon exits Shoppers Stop; sells entire 4% stake for Rs 276 crore

Shoppers Stop, retail store, clothes

Shoppers Stop stock price falls 6% on weak June quarter results

 
The beauty segment accounted for sales of Rs 268 crore, 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth, led by Fragrance. The company's subsidiary Global SS Beauty Brands Limited recorded a sale of Rs 78 crore during the quarter with 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth.
 
Shoppers Stop launched 16 stores in this quarter, including 9 INTUNE, 6 SS Beauty stores, and 1 Department Store. The total capex spent was Rs 53 crore. It is planning to add 26 INTUNE and 6 Department stores during Q4 this year
 
In the past one year, Shoppers Stop shares have lost 11.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.3 per cent. 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 80 pts higher at 76,5700; Nifty at 23,175; Maruti Suzuki, NTPC gain lead

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 Index ended below the 200-daily moving average (DMA) after a month, with the index now down 5.3 per cent, or 1,254 points, from a high of 24,792 in just five trading sessions. It closed at 23,587.50 on Frida

Nifty options hint max pain at 23,450; Adani Energy, UBL see short-covering

IPO

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Stocks to Watch, Jan 15: HDFC AMC, Premier Energies, Glenmark Life, IRFC

Investors

Markets Today: Nifty outlook, Q3 results, FII selling, Laxmi Dental IPO

Topics : Shoppers Stop Q3 results Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySat Kartar Shopping IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon