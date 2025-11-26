Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sun Pharma sees Golden Cross; other pharma stocks with similar pattern

Sun Pharma sees Golden Cross; other pharma stocks with similar pattern

Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' has bullish implications with short-term support seen moving higher. Apart from Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi's Labs too witnessed this formation recently.

Pharma stocks showing bullish formation on charts: Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi's Labs.

Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi's Laboratories witness formation of 'Golden Cross' on the technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun Pharma stock is witnessing the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart for the first-time in over 7 months.  Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' means that the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) of the particular stock is now rising over the 200-DMA. In general, 'Golden Cross' is considered a bullish (positive) development, as it indicates that the short-term support for the stock is moving higher. The 50-DMA of Sun Pharma is at ₹1,683, while the 200-DMA at ₹1,681.  Earlier this year on March 11, Sun Pharma had witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' - which is the opposite of 'Golden Cross', as the 50-DMA dips below the 200-DMA. Post the 'Death Cross' formation the stock shed around 6 per cent to a low of ₹1,548 towards the end of September.  Meanwhile, apart from Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi's Laboratories are the two other pharma stocks to have witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' in recent days. 

Technical Outlook on Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Labs:

Sun Pharma

Current Price: ₹1,785  Upside Potential: 9.2%  Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,737; ₹1,718  Resistance: ₹1,850  The daily chart shows that Sun Pharma stock is likely to trade with a positive bias in the near-term as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,718. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,750, and the 20-DMA at ₹1,737. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock may attempt to test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale at ₹1,950. The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹1,850 levels. 

Aurobindo Pharma

Current Price: ₹1,204  Upside Potential: 22.1%  Support: ₹1,180; ₹1,157  Resistance: ₹1,230; ₹1,320; ₹1,380  Aurobindo Pharma stock has gained nearly 22 per cent in the last three months. The stock at present is seen trading close to its 20-DMA support at ₹1,180; below which the key short-term support stands at ₹1,157. 
 
  On the upside, the stock seems to be facing some resistance around the super trend line on the weekly scale at ₹1,229 for the last three weeks. As and when the stock overcomes this challenge it can potentially extend the rally towards ₹1,470 levels. Intermediate resistance can be expected around ₹1,320 and ₹1,380. 

Divi's Labs

Current Price: ₹6,472  Upside Potential: 5.1%  Support: ₹6,350; ₹6,215  Resistance: ₹6,570; ₹6,700  Divi's Labs stock seems to have bounced back after testing the 50-DMA support, which also coincides with the 100-DMA around ₹6,350 levels in recent days. That apart, the daily chart shows that the 200-DMA at ₹6,215 is likely to act as a major support for the stock. 
 
  On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around the 20-DMA at ₹6,570 followed by the trend line hurdle around ₹6,700. Chart suggests that the upside for the stock seems to be capped around ₹6,800 for now. 

More From This Section

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sprints 700 pts, Nifty hits 26,100; Bank Nifty hits record high

Elgi Equipments share price

SBI MF buys 2.06 million shares of Elgi Equipments, stock jumps 6%; details

Patel Engineering share price

Patel Engineering rises 5% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

MCX

MCX shares cross ₹10,000-mark; zoom 130% from March low; upside left?

AU Small Finance Bank share price

AU Small Finance shares rise on plans to appoint 2 independent directors

Topics : Pharma stocks Sun Pharma stock market trading Market technicals stock market bets Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Trading calls Trading strategies Stock Picks Divis Laboratories Aurobindo Pharma technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon