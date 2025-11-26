Sun Pharma sees Golden Cross; other pharma stocks with similar pattern

Sun Pharma stock is witnessing the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart for the first-time in over 7 months. Technically, the term 'Golden Cross' means that the 50-day moving average (50-DMA) of the particular stock is now rising over the 200-DMA. In general, 'Golden Cross' is considered a bullish (positive) development, as it indicates that the short-term support for the stock is moving higher. The 50-DMA of Sun Pharma is at ₹1,683, while the 200-DMA at ₹1,681. Earlier this year on March 11, Sun Pharma had witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross' - which is the opposite of 'Golden Cross', as the 50-DMA dips below the 200-DMA. Post the 'Death Cross' formation the stock shed around 6 per cent to a low of ₹1,548 towards the end of September. Meanwhile, apart from Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Divi's Laboratories are the two other pharma stocks to have witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' in recent days.
Technical Outlook on Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi's Labs:
Sun PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,785 Upside Potential: 9.2% Support: ₹1,750; ₹1,737; ₹1,718 Resistance: ₹1,850 The daily chart shows that Sun Pharma stock is likely to trade with a positive bias in the near-term as long as the stock quotes above ₹1,718. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,750, and the 20-DMA at ₹1,737.
On the upside, the stock may attempt to test the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale at ₹1,950. The stock may face intermediate resistance around ₹1,850 levels.
Aurobindo PharmaCurrent Price: ₹1,204 Upside Potential: 22.1% Support: ₹1,180; ₹1,157 Resistance: ₹1,230; ₹1,320; ₹1,380 Aurobindo Pharma stock has gained nearly 22 per cent in the last three months. The stock at present is seen trading close to its 20-DMA support at ₹1,180; below which the key short-term support stands at ₹1,157.
Divi's LabsCurrent Price: ₹6,472 Upside Potential: 5.1% Support: ₹6,350; ₹6,215 Resistance: ₹6,570; ₹6,700 Divi's Labs stock seems to have bounced back after testing the 50-DMA support, which also coincides with the 100-DMA around ₹6,350 levels in recent days. That apart, the daily chart shows that the 200-DMA at ₹6,215 is likely to act as a major support for the stock.
On the upside, the stock faces near resistance around the 20-DMA at ₹6,570 followed by the trend line hurdle around ₹6,700. Chart suggests that the upside for the stock seems to be capped around ₹6,800 for now.