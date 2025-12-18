Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from RBI

CAMS rises 3% as arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from RBI

The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator

CAMS share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) shares rose 3.3 per cent, logging an intra-day high at ₹758.3 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company arm CAMS Payment Services received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator.
 
At 9:22 AM, CAMS’ share price was trading 2.62 per cent higher at ₹753.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 84,403.46. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,649.33 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,057.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹606. 
 
 
“We wish to inform you  the wholly owned subsidiary of the company – CAMS Payment Services Private Limited (CAMSPAY) has received a communication dated December 17, 2025 from Reserve Bank of India informing that it has issued a Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 268/2025 dated 16th December 2025 in the name of CAMSPay. The procedural formalities for transfer of the Payment Aggregator business are to be completed within fifteen days post which the Certificate of Authorisation bearing No. 183/2024 issued to Computer Age Management Services Limited will stand cancelled,” the filing read. 
 
Additionally, CAMS has signed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) to sell and transfer its Payment Aggregator business to CAMSPay. The transfer will be done on a slump sale basis (i.e., the entire business unit sold as a going concern for a lump-sum amount, without individual asset valuation).

Also Read

stock market LIVE

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty tests 25,800; AMCs advance; Meesho M-cap tops ₹1 trn

SBI, State Bank Of India

Motilal Oswal backs SBI as preferred pick; 7 reasons behind bullish call

Havells India share price

ICICI Sec trims Havells target on near-term softness, but retains 'Buy'

Saregama India share price

Nuvama calls Saregama a 'recession-proof' pick; bets on strategic tie-up

Real estate

Geographic diversification, Palava to support Lodha growth, says Nuvama

 
CAMS estimates the consideration to be up to ₹8.5 crore, subject to working capital and other adjustments till completion. The payment will be in cash, as per the terms of the BTA.
 
CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. It is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds. The Company provides a range of technologyenabled infrastructure to mutual funds and is involved through the life cycle of an account from account creation to processing transactions and redemption of the amount invested.
 
CAMSPAY is an entity incorporated for carrying on the business of “Payment Aggregator”. The Payment Aggregator Business Undertaking of the Company is currently operated as one of its business divisions, which covers payment gateway and aggregation services, including collection, pooling, processing, and settlement of funds, enabled through integrations with banks, NPCI platforms, card networks, payment gateways, and technical service providers, and serves a wide range of clients.

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC

PL Capital starts with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing; target here

Asian currency, Asia markets, dollar, yen

Asia stocks slump as technology stocks valuation fears resurface

TCS

Brokerages back TCS as it doubles down on AI-led transformation

Stocks to Watch, December 18, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 18: HCLTech, Tata Motors, Paytm, Cyient

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Top stock picks for December 18 by Religare Broking; check key levels here

Topics : CAMS Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon