Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Supriya Lifescience plummets 6% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Supriya Lifescience plummets 6% after Q3FY25 results; details here

Supriya Lifescience share slipped 5.65 per cent at Rs 661.20 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade despite the pharma company reporting strong quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25

Stock broker, broker, trader, woman investor, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supriya Lifescience share slipped 5.65 per cent at Rs 661.20 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade despite the pharma company reporting strong quarterly earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY24). The company reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, surging to Rs 185.65 crore compared to Rs 140.07 crore in the same quarter last year.  
 
The company's earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw remarkable growth of 59 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching Rs 65.95 crore, with an impressive margin expansion of 591 basis points to 35.5 per cent. 
 
Profit After Tax (PAT) also grew 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 46.78 crore, while PAT margins improved from 21.3 per cent to 25.2 per cent.  
 
 
On the equities front, Supriya Lifescience share price has outperformed the market, falling 74 per cent in the last six months, while losing 118 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 7.1 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Supriya Lifescience has a total market capitalisation of Rs 5,404.82 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 32.32 and at an earning per share of Rs 21.68.

Also Read

pharma

Supriya Lifescience share price soars 7% in weak market today; here's why

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Supriya Lifesciences jumps 6% after co expands capacity at API unit

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: "Will Budget 2025 boost EV growth and manufacturing?

OPPO Find N5

OPPO Find N5 foldable to get Qi wireless charging, more: What to expect

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Time to buy, sell, or hold stocks amid market sell-off? Analyst view here

 
At 1:06 PM, the stock price of the company fell by 4.17 per cent at Rs 671.55 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.93 per cent to 75,479.32 level.
 
Supriya Lifescience is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, specialising in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and bulk drugs, exporting to over 86 countries worldwide. The company focuses on developing and commercialising APIs and finished dosage formulations (FDFs) for treating various diseases and infections. 
 
With an emphasis on niche, high-value products facing limited competition, Supriya Lifescience’s offerings span therapeutic categories such as antihistamines, anesthetics, and anti-asthma therapies.
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts to 75,450; Mid, Smallcap fall around 3%, IT sheds 3%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bajaj Housing Finance shares drop 4% ahead of Q3 results; check details

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Monday blues for stock markets! Reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today

NTPC

Analysts recommend 'Buy' on NTPC post Q3 on strong outlook; details here

Religare

Religare Enterprises climbs 4% in morning deals but pare gains; here's why

Topics : Supriya Lifescience Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon