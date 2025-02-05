Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Symphony share price falls 11% as Q3 result disappoints investors

Symphony share price falls 11% as Q3 result disappoints investors

Along with the results, Symphony's board has also declared the third interim dividend of Rs 2 (100 per cent) per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Household appliances maker Symphony's shares fell 10.65 per cent to the day's low of Rs 1,276.3 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day deals on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The decline in the company's share price followed the announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
In an exchange filing, the company said that during Q3FY25, it incurred a net loss of Rs 10 crore against a net profit of Rs 41 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year on the consolidated basis. The company's revenue declined 2 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 242 crore from Rs 247 crore reported in Q3FY24.
 
 
Similarly, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) fell to Rs 29 crore, down 34.1 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 44 crore reported in Q3FY24.
 
Along with the results, Symphony's board has also declared the third interim dividend of Rs 2 (100 per cent) per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25. The said interim dividend, the company stated, shall be payable to shareholders on or before February 28, 2025.
 
Symphony operates in air cooling solutions, manufacturing residential, commercial, and industrial air coolers for customers in 60 countries. Founded in 1988 by Achal Anil Bakeri, the company has expanded its product portfolio over the years to include room heaters, ventilation fans, and domestic flour mills. Symphony is recognized as one of the world's largest manufacturers of residential, commercial, and industrial air coolers. As of February 5, 2025, the company's market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,933.81 crore on the BSE.

Also Read

Zubin Mehta

Symphony Orchestra of India to host maestros Zubin Mehta, Mark Elder

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE News: CAMS, Affle, Angel One drive SmallCap index 2% up; Sensex, Nifty down today

PremiumPaytm, UPI

Budget 2025 slashes digital payments incentives: Is MDR on its way out?

US President Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: US plane bringing back undocumented Indians lands in Amritsar

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Why should Mumbaikars fund Dharavi land grab, questions Aaditya Thackery

 
Shares of Symphony hit their all-time high of Rs 2,212.75 apiece on January 11, 2018, while their all-time low of Rs 0.13 was recorded on January 1, 1998.
 
Symphony shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,880.95 - Rs 820 on the NSE.
 
At around 2:15 PM on Wednesday, Symphony shares were trading at Rs 1,305 per share, down 8.65 per cent from its previous close of Rs 1,428.50 per share. A combined total of nearly 0.95 million equity shares of Symphony, worth around Rs 126.32 crore, were traded on the NSE and BSE.
 
In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading flat at 23,743.05, up merely 6.20 points or 0.03 per cent.
 

More From This Section

The company is now valued at $7 billion, a size that may spur MSCI to include the stock in its gauge at the quarterly review due in August

Muthoot Finance hits new high on strong earnings hope; up 31% from Nov low

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What drove JSW Energy share price 7% higher on Feb 5? Check details here

Lupin Pharma

Lupin surges 8% in 2 days on USFDA nod for generic HIC drug

Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday, 29th July 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Ola Electric Mobility enters EV motorcycle segment; shares gain 3%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Datamatics pops 9% on automatic fare collection deal for Pune Metro Line 3

Topics : Symphony Symphony stock share market Share price Markets Sensex Nifty Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon