Home / Politics / Why should Mumbaikars fund Dharavi land grab, questions Aaditya Thackery

Why should Mumbaikars fund Dharavi land grab, questions Aaditya Thackery

He further pointed out that the Deonar land was already grabbed by the Adani Group, despite objections from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray, MLA Worli and President of Yuva Sena raised allegations on social media about Mumbai residents being forced to fund the Adani Group's land acquisition in Dharavi.

In a post on social media website 'X', Thackeray wrote, "Why should Mumbaikars fund Adani Group's Dharavi land grab? Last week BJP run state government told @mybmc to spend (Mumbai's tax money) on cleaning Deonar dumping ground. It will cost BMC approximately Rs3000 crores."

He further pointed out that the Deonar land was already grabbed by the Adani Group, despite objections from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "The Deonar land already has been grabbed by the Adani Group, against the wishes of the BMC," Thackeray said.

 

Thackeray also highlighted a new proposal in the BMC budget that would force Mumbai residents to pay a fee for garbage collection, indirectly funding the Deonar cleanup. He questioned the rationale behind this, asking, "Why should Mumbaikars fund this land grab forcefully? Will Mumbaikars get free homes in Dharavi as against this contribution?"

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged in Novermber 2024 that the people in Maharashtra were "deprived" of their government and claimed that the current government "handed over" Dharavi to Adani.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had later accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of spreading false information on the Dharavi redevelopment project and said that around "two lakh people will be getting homes in Dharavi."

Aaditya Thackeray has time and again been vocal about Dharavi. In August 2024, he had demanded assurance from the Maharashtra government that the new buildings constructed in Dharavi as part of Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be allocated to its residents.

While addressing the 'Dharavi Bachao Andolan', the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had said that the government won't be "able to remove our Dharavikars" from Dharavi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

