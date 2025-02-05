Business Standard

What drove JSW Energy share price 7% higher on Feb 5? Check details here

JSW Energy share rose after the company announced it has received LoA from WBSEDCL for development & operation of 1,600 MW greenfield (2 x 800 MW) super / ultra super critical domestic coal-based TPP

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

JSW Energy share price: Power company JSW Energy share price soared as much as 6.70 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 501.30 per share on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. 
 
The surge in JSW Energy share price came after the company announced that it has received letter of award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) for development and operation of 1,600 MW greenfield (2 x 800 MW) super / ultra super critical domestic coal based thermal power plant (TPP). 
 
In an exchange filing, the company said, “JSW Energy Limited has received letter of award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) for development and operation of 1,600 MW greenfield (2 x 800 MW) super / ultra super critical domestic coal based thermal power plant (TPP). The plant is awarded under a competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL and it will utilise the domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy.”
 
 
Post this, the company's total locked-in generation capacity has reached 30 GW with a share of thermal capacity at 9 GW. The company now claims that it is well placed to achieve its target of 20 GW generation capacity before 2030.
 
JSW Q3 results 

JSW Energy posted a 27 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 168 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), as against Rs 231 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE
 
About JSW Energy
 
JSW Energy is among the prominent players in India’s private power sector, and is part of the $24 billion JSW Group, with interests spanning steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports. 
 
The company has established a strong presence across the entire power sector value chain, including power generation and transmission. 
 
Since its inception in 2000, when it launched its first 2x130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka, JSW Energy has expanded its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 8,242 MW. 
 
Its diverse portfolio includes thermal (3,508 MW), wind (2,668 MW), hydel (1,391 MW), and solar (675 MW) energy sources, reflecting its strategic focus on geographic diversification and varied fuel sources. The company is currently working on several projects totaling 8.3 GW, with an ambitious goal of reaching 20 GW of power generation capacity by 2030.
 
Last checked, JSW Steel market capitalisation stood at Rs 87,003.91 crore, according to BSE. JSW Steel falls under the BSE 200 index.
 
At 1:50 PM, JSW Energy share price was trading 5.96 per cent higher at Rs 497.80. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 78,407.10 levels.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

