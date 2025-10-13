Monday, October 13, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Tata Capital ends flat on market debut after ₹15,512 crore mega IPO

Tata Capital closes near issue price at Rs 331.1 after debut on NSE; analysts call valuation fair as investors weigh growth prospects and sector competition

Tata Capital

Following the IPO, promoter shareholding in Tata Capital declined from 95.6 per cent to 84.6 per cent. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital shares gained 1.6 per cent on debut trading on Monday. The stock touched a high of Rs 333 and a low of Rs 326 before closing at Rs 331.1 on the NSE, where shares worth nearly Rs 3,900 crore changed hands. The company had priced its shares at Rs 326 apiece in its Rs 15,512-crore initial public offering (IPO) — the largest this year.
 
The IPO, subscribed less than two times overall, was buoyed by institutional demand from investors such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs. The issue comprised a fresh fundraise of Rs 6,846 crore to strengthen the company’s capital base, while promoter Tata Sons and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) sold shares worth Rs 8,666 crore.
 
 
Valuation steady; analysts see limited near-term upside
 
At the close of Monday’s trading, Tata Capital commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 1.4 trillion, valuing the company at nearly four times its book value — broadly in line with listed peers.
 
“Tata Capital appears fairly valued when compared with industry averages,” said Deven Choksey Research in its IPO note, which assigned the stock a ‘neutral’ rating. “Its valuation and return profile of 4.1x price-to-book and 1.9 per cent return on assets, versus the peer average of 3.7x P/B and 3.0 per cent RoA, suggest limited near-term upside. However, its strong parentage and omni-channel presence should help scale its loan book at a healthy pace,” the brokerage added.

Also Read

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO allotment finalised; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice over; institutional investors dominate

Tata Capital IPO GMP

Tata Capital IPO hits full subscription; here's who are fueling demand

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital

Want more retail investors in Tata Capital story: MD & CEO Rajiv Sabharwalpremium

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital eyes ₹1.38 trillion market capitalisation in largest NBFC IPO

 
Following the IPO, promoter shareholding in Tata Capital declined from 95.6 per cent to 84.6 per cent.
 
Group’s largest public issue in nearly two decades
 
The offering marked the Tata Group’s largest-ever public issue and only its second listing in nearly two decades, after Tata Technologies’ debut in November 2023.
 
Classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an “upper layer” non-banking financial company (NBFC), Tata Capital was mandated to go public under regulatory norms.
 
Strong portfolio mix supports long-term growth prospects
 
Founded in 2007, Tata Capital is now India’s third-largest NBFC with a loan book of Rs 2.33 trillion as of June 2025. Its portfolio is diversified across segments, with retail loans accounting for 61.3 per cent, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) 26.2 per cent, and corporate loans 12.5 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers from day's low even as oil prices advance; ends at 88.67/$

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 174 pts; Nifty at 25,227, after rising for two days; FMCG, IT drag

Adani Ports, APSEZ

Is Adani Ports the next big winner? Investec decodes; check target price

gold, gold stocks

As gold prices hit record highs, what history says about what happens next

Tara Chand InfraLogistic Solutions share price

Here's what fuelled this small-cap infra stock to surge 8% on bourses

Topics : Tata Capital Services Tata Capital Tata Capital Financial Services IPO market Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon