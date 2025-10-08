Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice; institutional investors dominate

Tata Capital’s ₹15,512-crore mega initial public offering (IPO) — the fourth largest in the domestic market — was subscribed two times, as the simultaneous launch of two other big-ticket offerings drained liquidity.
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.4 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) category twice, the retail portion 1.1 times, and the employee quota 2.9 times.
Overall, the issue drew bids worth ₹21,230 crore and nearly 2.4 million applications.
A day before opening, Tata Capital allotted shares worth ₹4,641 crore to anchor investors.
Valuation and investor sentiment
The IPO valued the Tata group company at nearly ₹1.4 trillion, translating to around 3.5 times its book value.
Analysts noted that while Tata Capital has solid fundamentals and strong growth prospects, the current pricing already factors in most of the near-term upside.
In the unlisted market just a year ago, the stock had traded above ₹1,000 per share.