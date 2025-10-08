Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice; institutional investors dominate

Tata Capital IPO subscribed twice; institutional investors dominate

The fourth-largest IPO in Indian markets saw strong QIB interest but subdued retail participation, with analysts calling valuations largely priced in

In the unlisted market just a year ago, the stock had traded above ₹1,000 per share. | Photo: Company website

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Tata Capital’s ₹15,512-crore mega initial public offering (IPO) — the fourth largest in the domestic market — was subscribed two times, as the simultaneous launch of two other big-ticket offerings drained liquidity.
 
The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed 3.4 times, the high-net-worth individual (HNI) category twice, the retail portion 1.1 times, and the employee quota 2.9 times.
 
Overall, the issue drew bids worth ₹21,230 crore and nearly 2.4 million applications.
 
A day before opening, Tata Capital allotted shares worth ₹4,641 crore to anchor investors.
 
Valuation and investor sentiment

Topics : Tata Capital Financial Services Tata Capital Services initial public offerings

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

