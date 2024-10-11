Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Tata Elxsi share gains 3% on healthy Q2 results; profit jumps 25% QoQ

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Tata Elxsi share price: Shares of Tata Elxsi, the Tata Group’s design and technology arm, were buzzing in trade on Friday, October 11, 2024. Tata Elxsi scrip gained up to 2.80 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 7,980.30 per share.

The rise in Tata Elxsi share price came after the company reported a healthy set of September quarter (Q2FY25) results.

The company’s profit rose 24.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 229.4 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 184.1 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25)
 

Tata Elxsi’s revenue from operations rose a little over 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 955.1 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 926.5 crore inQ1FY25.

The company earnings before interest, taxes (Ebit) slipped 6.2 per cent sequentially to Rs 239.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 225.2 crore inQ1FY25. Consequently, Ebit margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 25 per cent in Q2FY25, from 24.3 per cent in Q1FY25. 

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director, Tata Elxsi said, “We are happy to report a steady quarter with revenue from operations growing to Rs. 955.1 crore, registering a Q-o-Q growth of 3.1 per cent. Our operational and offshore delivery excellence, fiscal discipline, and differentiated offerings, have contributed to our Ebitda margins expanding by 70 basis points to 27.9 per cent for the quarter.  Our PAT grew by 24.6 per cent Q-o–Q to 229.4 crore, with the superior bottom-line performance further aided by R&D incentives and tax credits from previous years.” 

During the quarter, the company secured $ 50 million multi-year deal from a global OEM headquartered in Europe, which encompasses SDV and multiple domains of automotive engineering. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Tata Elxsi Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Q2 results

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

