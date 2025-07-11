Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Tata Elxsi share price tanks 8% on weak Q1 results; key details here

Tata Elxsi share price fell after reporting a weak set of results in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Tata Elxsi plans to drive growth through acquisitions

Tata Elxsi, a part of the Tata Group, is a global design and technology services company known for its innovation-driven approach across key industries such as automotive, media, communications, and healthcare.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Tata Elxsi share price: Tata Elxsi share price was under pressure on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, July 11, 2025, with the scrip falling up to 7.5 per cent to an intraday low of ₹5,679 per share.
 
At 10:40 AM, Tata Elxsi share price was trading 3.20 per cent lower at ₹5,943.40. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.58 per cent lower at 82,707.95 levels.
 

Why did Tata Elxsi share price drop in trade today?

 
The company announced a net profit of ₹144.37 crore, a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease from ₹184.08 crore in Q1FY25. Additionally, profit slipped sequentially from ₹172.42 crore recorded in Q4FY25.
 
Operating revenue came in at ₹892.10 crore for Q1FY26, down both from ₹926.46 crore a year ago and from ₹908.34 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25).

“For the first quarter of FY26, Tata Elxsi reported an operating revenue of Rs. 892.1 crores. Ebitda margins stood at 20.9 per cent and PBT margin was reported at 21.1 per cent. This quarter was challenging across key markets, with macroeconomic uncertainties, industry and customer specific issues impacting R&D spend and decision making cycles across geographies. The company has demonstrated resiliency in protecting business in our largest vertical, executing on large deal wins across key verticals to create sustained revenue streams, and expanding our relationships with our customers,” said Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director of Tata Elxsi.
 
On the outlook, Raghavan said, “We expect steady improvement in bottom-line and margin through the year even as our two largest businesses, transportation and media & communication, return to growth in Q2FY26 and beyond, and utilisation improves on the back of ready capacity and capability we have invested in over the past few quarters.”
 

About Tata Elxsi 

 
Tata Elxsi, a part of the Tata Group, is a global design and technology services company known for its innovation-driven approach across key industries such as automotive, media, communications, and healthcare. 
 
With a strong foundation in design-led digital engineering, Tata Elxsi helps businesses transform their products and services through end-to-end technology development, testing, systems integration, and strategic consulting.
 
The company stands out for its deep expertise in cutting-edge digital technologies including IoT, cloud, mobility, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). 
 
Tata Elxsi has carved a niche in the automotive sector, partnering with top global OEMs and suppliers to develop solutions for autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and advanced driver-assistance systems. Its global footprint spans over 35 locations in 15 countries, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of digital transformation worldwide.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Tata Elxsi MARKETS TODAY Q1 results

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

