Tata Motors stock rises 2%; Brokerages upbeat on outlook post analyst meet

Shares of Tata Motors rose 2 per cent to Rs 1,010 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day after brokerages upgraded the stock post Tata group-conducted analyst day for its Indian business on Tuesday. Overall, Tata Motors is targeting strong double-digit margins and aims to generate healthy FCF (Free Cash Flow) going ahead.

The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,065.60 touched on March 5. It has recovered 18 per cent from its previous week’s low of Rs 855.45 hit on June 4.

However, at 02:27 pm; Tata Motors erased its partial intra-day gain and was up 0.24 per