Tata Motors up 1% on announcing IPO date for Tata Tech; DVR hits new high

Shares of Tata Motors gained 1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 660.80 on the BSE in Wednesday's trade after the company announced that Tata Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 22. Tata Technologies IPO will be the first IPO from the Tata Group since the successful launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004.
Shares of Tata Motors DVR (Differential Voting Rights), meanwhile, hit a new high of Rs 453.50, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 449.65 touched on November 3, 2023.