Tata Motors up 1% on announcing IPO date for Tata Tech; DVR hits new high

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 15: Dabur, ASK Auto, TaMo, PC Jeweller, Yatra

UBS Group is calling time on Indian stocks' outperformance over China

AIF investors in a bind over converting physical units to demat form

JLR to invest £3 bn by FY26, shares of Tata Motors DVR hits Rs 300 mark

Tata Motors nears record high on improved outlook; zooms 50% so far in 2023

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Tata Tech IPO opens Nov 22, first share sale by group firm in 2 decades

Shares of Tata Motors gained 1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 660.80 on the BSE in Wednesday's trade after the company announced that Tata Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 22. Tata Technologies IPO will be the first IPO from the Tata Group since the successful launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004.Shares of Tata Motors DVR (Differential Voting Rights), meanwhile, hit a new high of Rs 453.50, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 449.65 touched on November 3, 2023.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:22 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com