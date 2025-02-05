Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Power gains 3% post Q3: Analysts split on outlook; should you 'Buy'?

Tata Power gains 3% post Q3: Analysts split on outlook; should you 'Buy'?

Tata Power share price surged 3.5 per cent at Rs 375 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after Tata Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,188 crore for the third quarter

Tata Power

Representational Image

Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Power share price surged 3.5 per cent at Rs 375 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after Tata Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,188 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25). 
 
The company’s net profit grew a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth compared to Rs 1,076 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue saw a 3 per cent increase, reaching Rs 15,793 crore, up from Rs 15,294 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7 per cent to Rs 3,481 crore, compared to Rs 3,250 crore in the corresponding period.
 
 
According to analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equites, adjusting for one-off in Q3FY25 and Q3FY24, Tata Power's net profits saw a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth, falling short of their estimates. Meanwhile, the company’s renewable business PAT grew 60 per cent Y-o-Y  led by manufacturing income from the newly built 4.3GW solar module and cell plant. 
 
On the revenue front, however, the renewable energy (RE) segment fell 15 per cent Y-o-Y, but the transmission & distribution segment rose 5 per cent Y-o-Y, while power generation revenues were largely flat on a Y-o-Y basis, analysts at Elara Capital noted. 
 
“We remain optimistic on Tata Power's long-term RE transition (65 per cent mix by FY28), solar manufacturing (50 per cent external by FY27) and optionality in solar rooftops, nuclear endeavours and potential UP Discom acquisition. While Tata Power is targeting 2.5x its FY24 PAT to Rs 100 billion by FY30, we fear most of this growth is back-ended with RE fully contributing by FY28,” Subhadip Mitra, Vikram Datwani, and CFA Vijay Bhasin Of Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a report.

Also Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti

Titagarh Rail Systems shares surge 7% on new business plans; details here

solar panel, solar cell, solar plant, solar, energy, climate, earth, green energy, climate change, renewable

Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' ACME Solar for 59% upside, initiates coverage

Angel One

Here's why stock broking firm Angel One share price gained 6% in trade

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL share price hits 20% upper circuit on heavy volumes; up 28% in 2 days

bond markets

RVNL shares gain 4% on receiving Rs 404-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

 
The brokerage added that it finds risks outweighing rewards as the current market price of Tata Power stock more than bakes in these triggers, given its valuation of 23 times its FY26 price to earnings (PE) ratio. The brokerage retained its ‘Reduce’ call on the stock with a target of Rs 343 a piece.
 
International brokerage CLSA, maintained its 'Underperform' on company, with target of Rs 351 per share, according to reports. 
 
On the other hand, analysts at Elara Capital, stayed with their ‘Buy’ call on the stock but a reduced target of Rs 488 due to slower-than-anticipated capacity addition in the renewable energy segment. 
 
However, the brokerage believes that Tata Power stands to benefit from power transmission capex, power distribution reforms and green investments. As the company aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 15GW by FY27 and has capex plans of Rs 84,200 crore in FY24-27. 
 
On similar lines, those at JM Financial also said that the company’s capex plans will boost the company’s growth throughout segments. The brokerage estimates Tata Power to report 2024-27 revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 9 per cent and  17 per cent, respectively,  maintaining ‘Buy’ with a target of Rs 456. 
 
Axis Capital also gave a “Buy” call on the stock with an unchanged target of Rs 462 per share.  At 10:52 AM; the stock price of the company was up 2.03 per cent at Rs 369.50 per share, against the BSE Sensex's fall of 0.03 per cent at 78,562.95 level.

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts to 78,385; Asian Paints, Titan, Nestle weigh

Tata

Adani, Tata profit misses add to concern over stock market outlook

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa Q3 preview: PAT likely to zoom 178% QoQ, revenue 21%, say analysts

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

FIIs cut short bets in Nifty futures to 5:1; net buy Rs 5,353 cr in F&O

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, Stock-split: Sun Pharma, Ksolves, 5 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon