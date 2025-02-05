Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why stock broking firm Angel One share price gained 6% in trade

Here's why stock broking firm Angel One share price gained 6% in trade

Angel One released its January update on Wednesday before market hours. The report showed that Angel One's client base increased 47.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.01 crore

Angel One

Angel One

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Angel One shares rose 6.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,497.2 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the stock broking company released its January business update. 
 
Around 9:59 AM, Angel One share price was up 4.69 per cent at Rs 2,460 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 78,501.11. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 22,207.05 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,502.6 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,027.25 per share. 
 
 
The company released its January update on Wednesday before market hours. The report showed that Angel One's client base increased 47.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 3.01 crore as compared to 2.04 crore. 
 
However, the number of orders reduced by 24.3 per cent to 12.59 crore as compared to 16.63 crore a year ago. Its average daily turnover based on notion decreased 29.8 per cent to Rs 30,82,400 crore as compared to 43,87,900 crore a year ago. Average daily turnover based on option premium increased 28.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 85,000 crore as compared to Rs 66,200 crore a year ago. 
 
In Q3, Angel One reported its third-quarter profit at Rs 281 crore as compared to Rs 260.31 crore, a rise of 8 per cent Y-o-Y. However, on a sequential basis, profit fell 33.5 per cent.

Also Read

solar panel, solar cell, solar plant, solar, energy, climate, earth, green energy, climate change, renewable

Motilal Oswal says 'Buy' ACME Solar for 59% upside, initiates coverage

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, MTNL

MTNL share price hits 20% upper circuit on heavy volumes; up 28% in 2 days

bond markets

RVNL shares gain 4% on receiving Rs 404-cr LoA from East Coast Railway

paint painter jsw asian berger

Weak demand weighs on Asian Paints Q3; analysts see more pain in near-term

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, Stock-split: Sun Pharma, Ksolves, 5 others to go ex-date tomorrow

 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,262 crore as compared to Rs 1,059 crore a year ago, up 19.2 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis revenue decreased by 16 per cent.  
 
Angel One is a stock brokerage firm that provides online trading and investment services, offering a range of financial products like stocks, mutual funds, commodities, and more. The company operates through a digital platform, offering a user-friendly interface for retail investors to trade and manage their portfolios.
 
It also provides various tools for research, financial advisory, and stock recommendations. They focus on simplifying investing and trading for individuals with varying levels of experience. 
 
In the past one year, Angel One shares have lost 26.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent. 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100pts at 78,470; SmallCap shine; MTNL, Tata Power, Titagarh in focus

Tata

Adani, Tata profit misses add to concern over stock market outlook

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa Q3 preview: PAT likely to zoom 178% QoQ, revenue 21%, say analysts

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

FIIs cut short bets in Nifty futures to 5:1; net buy Rs 5,353 cr in F&O

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Markets Today: Services PMI; MPC; Trump-China news; Swiggy, Titan Q3; IPO

Topics : Buzzing stocks Angel one S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon