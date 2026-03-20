Tata Steel set to gain from India growth, lower global costs outlook

Tata Steel’s Q3FY26 consolidated revenue came in at Rs 57,002 crore (down Q-o-Q vs Rs 58,689 crore in Q2FY26, and up Y-o-Y vs Rs 53,648 crore). Consolidated operating profit was Rs 8,309 crore (vs Rs 9,106 crore Q-o-Q) with margin at 15 per cent. Adjusted operating profit was Rs 8,270 crore and about Rs 10,069 per tonne, while net profit was Rs 2,730 crore. The Q3 capex was Rs 3,291 crore, taking 9MFY26 capex to Rs 10,370 crore. The consolidated net debt declined to Rs 81,834 crore with net debt to operating profit ratio at 2.59 times. Operating cash flow before capex was Rs 10,345 crore.

The India Q3FY26 revenue was Rs 35,725 crore with operating profit of Rs 8,291 crore and margin at 23 per cent. The operating profit per tonne was Rs 13,735. The Netherlands reported Q3FY26 revenue of 1,354 million euros with operating profit of 55 million euros, while the UK reported revenue of 468 million pounds with a loss of 63 million pounds at the operating level.

The cost transformation programme delivered Rs 3,000 crore of savings in Q3FY26 and Rs 8,600 crore in 9MFY26 against the FY26 savings target of Rs 11,500 crore. The Netherlands benefits from CBAM and safeguard tightening, which could boost realisations by 70–100 euros per tonne. UK losses have narrowed after commissioning of the 3.2 MTPA electric arc furnace.

India realisations may improve Q-o-Q in Q4 by over Rs 2,000 per tonne, given a Rs 3,000–3,500 per tonne rise in hot rolled coil (HRC) prices. But a $15 per tonne increase in coking coal may partly offset gains. Consolidated operating profit per tonne is projected to trend towards Rs 13,000–15,000 levels by FY28.

India's steel demand is projected to grow by 8–10 per cent over FY26–30. Tata Steel is expanding India capacity from 26.5 mtpa in FY25 to 40 mtpa by FY31, with an annual capex commitment of Rs 16,000 crore. In the UK, it has converted Port Talbot to an electric arc furnace (EAF). It is considering a gas-based direct reduced iron and electric arc furnace model at IJmuiden (Netherlands), subject to policy clarity.

Management says working capital discipline generated free cash flow of Rs 7,054 crore. Net debt declined Q-o-Q by Rs 5,200 crore. The India operating profit margin was 23 per cent in Q3 despite a Rs 2,100 per tonne realisation decline Q-o-Q.

Management says Q3 may have been the bottom of the cycle, with hot rolled coils (HRC) up in Q4 and auto contract renewals due in April. In India, automotive and special products delivered best-ever quarterly and nine-month volumes, and auto downstream contribution is now over 50 per cent. Digital and omnichannel initiatives like Aashiyana and DigECA recorded gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of 68 per cent Y-o-Y. Tubes also recorded best-ever quarterly volumes post a 0.3 mt capacity addition.

Despite record sales of 6 million tonnes and Rs 890 crore in cost savings, Indian operating profit fell 5 per cent Q-o-Q as steel prices hit five-year lows. The net debt to operating profit is well below the guided maximum 3 times ratio. The Netherlands operating profit was 55 million euros at 39 euros per tonne. Q4 realisations are guided down by 30–33 euros per tonne Q-o-Q, but volumes are expected to rise by 0.4 million tonnes Q-o-Q and cost takeouts should more than offset lower pricing. CBAM implementation may push a 100 euros per tonne structural price uplift.

The UK loss at the operating level remained broadly stable. Management indicated that a 100 pound per tonne spread expansion is required for operating breakeven in the UK. The 3 MTPA electric arc furnace transition may eliminate long-term structural cost disadvantages.

In India, the company is opening new reserves such as Kalamang, Koira, and Gandhalpada. A recycled-based steel plant in Ludhiana and a potential greenfield project in Maharashtra may reduce long-term reliance on eastern iron ore.

The 19 per cent spike in international thermal coal prices and ongoing gas shortages are concerns. Global crude steel production in CY26 was weaker, declining 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 147.3 million tonnes due to 14 per cent lower China production.