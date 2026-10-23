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Home / Markets / News / TCS share price surges 28% in October, hits over 7-month high; here's why

TCS share price surges 28% in October, hits over 7-month high; here's why

TCS stock price rallied 5% to ₹2,624.75 in Friday's intraday deals, bouncing back 33% from its 52-week low of ₹1,976 hit on July 1, 2026.

TCS

The stock price of TCS is quoting at its highest level since March 4, 2026.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price movement

 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price hit an over seven–month high of ₹2,624.75, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intraday deals as technology shares came under significant pressure on Wall Street amid renewed concerns over the scale of spending on artificial intelligence (AI). 
 
The stock price of the Tata Group company quoted at its highest level since March 4, 2026. In the past month, it outperformed the market by soaring 28 per cent, compared to a 2.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 33 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,976 on July 1, 2026. TCS’s stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹3,336.70 on February 3, 2026.
 
 
At 11:44 AM, TCS quoted 2 per cent higher at ₹2,551.90, against a 0.68 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. A combined 4.7 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE

Why is TCS stock price outperforming market?

 
On Wall Street, technology shares came under significant pressure amid renewed concerns over the scale of spending on artificial intelligence (AI). The Indian market had lagged its global counterparts due to AI-driven momentum. However, the recent sell-off in global AI-driven stocks fuelled by concerns about Fed interest rate hikes and financing of AI investments, could serve as a supportive tailwind for the growth-oriented Indian market, potentially attracting foreign portfolio investors (FII’s) in the near future, according to ICICI Securities.
 
Meanwhile, TCS’s annualized AI revenue crossed $3.1 billion, growing 19.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and exceeding 10 per cent of revenue, highlighting healthy traction in AI-native solutions, enterprise transformation and agentic services. 
 
TCS noted that AI is increasingly embedded across transformation programmes and AI revenues are growing across verticals. It is also witnessing increasing client adoption of AI-led modernization and governance solutions. However, management indicated that AI-related productivity/deflation has not yet been fully offset by incremental spending, suggesting that the rising AI revenue pool may take time to translate into a meaningful acceleration in overall company growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q2 result update.
 
According to analysts at Geojit Investments, TCS delivered a steady quarter, supported by broad-based growth across international markets, continued client expansion and a robust pipeline of transformation-led engagements across key geographies and industry verticals. Strategic partnerships with Porsche AG, Best Buy, Aareal Bank and Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange, along with the proposed acquisition of MHP Management-und IT-Beratung GmbH (MHP), should strengthen its capabilities across AI, cloud, digital transformation, infrastructure services and automotive consulting. Continued AI-led momentum and investments in talent, delivery and industry solutions should enhance long-term growth visibility and competitive positioning, the brokerage firm said. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.     
 

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 12:35 PM IST