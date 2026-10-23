Microcap 250 index slips 2%; Aeroflex, Rallis, Bluestone slide up to 8%

Shares of microcap companies continued to remain under pressure for the fifth straight day. The Nifty Microcap 250 index hit an over four-month low, falling 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intraday deals.

In the past five trading days, the Nifty Microcap 250 index declined 7 per cent. It quoting at its lowest level since June 12, 2026. The index corrected 11 per cent from its 52-week high of 26,798.50 touched on September 23, 2026.

Among individual stocks, Aeroflex Industries slipped 8 per cent, while Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Omnitech Engineering and Aarti Pharma were down 6 per each. Rallis, Sigma Advanced Research, E2E Networks, Rain Industries, Triveni Power Transmission and Lloyd Engineering Works were down 5 per cent each.

Meanwhile, 32 stocks from the Nifty Microcap 250 index hit their respective 52-week lows. The list includes Ashoka Buildcon, Aurionpro Solutions, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), National Fertilizers, PTC India, Praj Industries, Rallis India and Subros.

Brent near $114 is the dominant risk for India. At this level, oil is no longer just creating temporary pressure on sentiment; if sustained, it could keep inflation expectations elevated and gradually affect consumption and corporate profitability. High crude prices remain a key headwind for oil-sensitive sectors, making a broad-based equity recovery difficult without a sustained cooling in energy markets, said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm.

Meanwhile, Brent crude spiking to $114 is a major negative for the economy and markets. However, there are strong positives that can counter this negative. The sharp decline in the US 10-year yield to 4.96 per cent and the appreciation in the rupee to 94.70 to the dollar are positives that can restrain foreign institutional investor (FII) selling significantly, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

More importantly, more than ₹3 lakh of the IPO money (out of the ₹3.73 that has gone into the Jio Platform IPO during the last two days) will come back into the system after the allotment is completed by next Monday. This potential liquidity surge can lift the market next week.

The market can move higher anticipating this in advance. It is important to understand that the rally, if it happens, will be led by the large-caps which are signalling resilience. The sharp correction in the broader market, particularly in small-caps, might continue since their valuations, driven up by liquidity rather than fundamentals are hard to justify. Fairly-valued large-caps, particularly those which are growing well, present value buying opportunities for patient investors, added V K Vijayakumar.