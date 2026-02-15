Mutual funds go big on private banks in January amid market volatility

Investments in these three stocks accounted for 45 per cent of net equity purchases by MFs in January. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), MFs invested a total of ₹40,514 crore in equities during the month.

The three banking stocks also ranked among the top additions by MF schemes over the past three months, the analysis showed.

Private-bank stocks, particularly major names such as HDFC Bank, have been drawing renewed investor interest as valuations softened following a subdued after-Covid run. The segment’s underperformance relative to public-sector banks became especially pronounced in 2025.

Apart from the three lenders, Biocon and Reliance Industries saw strong buying interest in January. On the other hand, Hindalco Industries, MCX, Vedanta, State Bank of India, and Polycab were among the most sold stocks.