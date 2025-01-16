Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ten entities settle Sebi case for Rs 5.96 crore over trading violations

Ten entities settle Sebi case for Rs 5.96 crore over trading violations

In its investigation, Sebi found that 15 entities were allegedly involved in trading using non-public information from guest experts on Zee Business Channel between February 2022 and December 2022

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 10 entities have settled a case of trading using non-public information from guest experts on Zee Business Channel with markets regulator Sebi after paying a total of Rs 5.96 crore towards the settlement amount.

Additionally, the settlement includes a six-month voluntary debarment period from buying, selling, or dealing in securities.

The applicants have settled the case with Sebi without admitting or denying the allegations through a settlement term.

The settlement resolves the case, and no further action will be taken against the applicants unless they breach the terms of the settlement.

The case involved stock recommendations given by guest experts on the Zee Business Channel, and Sebi's investigation found that 15 entities were allegedly involved in trading using non-public information from these recommendations between February 2022 and December 2022.

 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Nuvama positive on NSE, BSE growth despite volume dip in F&O segment

SEBI

Sebi issues warning to J&K Bank for delayed disclosure of MD appointment

SEBI

Sebi may mandate issuance of new securities in demat form after stock split

SEBI

Sebi 'watchful' of manipulative practices, trades in index heavyweights

SEBI

Ease of doing business: Sebi mulling new metrics to measure risk in F&O

In its investigation, Sebi found that 15 entities were allegedly involved in trading using non-public information from guest experts on Zee Business Channel between February 2022 and December 2022.

These entities were classified into three groups profit makers -- entities that made profits from trading based on advanced stock recommendations; enablers -- entities that assisted the profit makers by providing necessary trading accounts and tools; and guest experts who gave stock recommendations on TV and social media.

Overall, 10 entities filed the application with Sebi to settle the matter.

As a part of the settlement term, the applicants remitted the agreed settlement amounts, and accepted a voluntary 6-month ban from trading in the securities market Also, the entities confirmed that they had already paid the disgorgement amount of Rs 7.41 crore.

Individually, Nirmal Kumar Soni, Kiran Jadhav, Ashish Kelkar and Mudit Goyal paid Rs 62.40 lakh each; Nitin Chhalani, Rupesh Kumar Matoliya, Ajaykumar Ramakant Sharma and Ramawatar Lalchand Chotia remitted Rs 57.2 lakh each; Simi Bhaumik shelled out Rs 46.8 lakh and SAAR Securities India Private Limited paid Rs 31.85 lakh.

More From This Section

PremiumCommodities

Colombo Stock Exchange to get NCDEX help in commodity derivatives trading

HDFC Life Insurance

Analysts bullish on HDFC Life post Q3 results; Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

SEBI

Sebi bars Pacheli, 6 others in Rs 850 crore preferential allotment case

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Buch wants more Indians into stock market to 'seize the opportunity'

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex up for third day, gains 319 pts; Nifty at 23,312; banks shine

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms stock market trading Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon