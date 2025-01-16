Business Standard

Buch wants more Indians into stock market to 'seize the opportunity'

Virtually addressing an event organized by Sebi, Buch said the Indian economy has a "huge opportunity" and all the necessary technological tools have been put in place as part of a larger ecosystem

Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday said the capital markets regulator wants to get as many Indians into the market ecosystem and seize the wealth creation opportunity.

Buch said artificial intelligence is "the hero" of a large number of initiatives that the watchdog is embarking on with the focus on serving as many people as possible. 

Virtually addressing an event organized by Sebi, Buch said the Indian economy has a "huge opportunity" and all the necessary technological tools have been put in place as part of a larger ecosystem with democratization being the core principle.

 

"'... a system that is efficient but is exclusive does not serve the nation. We wish for our market ecosystem to be inclusive and to bring as many citizens of the country into the fold and into the opportunity of wealth creation for our nation," Buch said.

Sebi is implementing and deploying a slew of initiatives and AI, the hero, is at the core of a large number of them, she said.

"To me, it is not just about how powerful AI is in terms of technology and what it can do, but the fact that it is hugely democratising the ability to deploy technology within an organization," she said, calling technology the magic wand.

The commercial banker-turned-regulator said an organisation does not have to rely on a small set of specialised talent to deploy technology as AI democratises that whole process, and added that Sebi has undertaken "numerous transformations" using the same.

Speaking at the same event, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said Sebi is using AI to adhere to its commitment of clearing the initial public offer documents within its targeted time frame of three months.

Buch cited the pace of adoption of GenAI platform ChatGPT to illustrate how the benefits of the technologies, pointing out that the new app got a million registrations in five days as against over three years which video platform Netflix took.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market stock market trading

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

