Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

The great reversal: India back on FPI radar in 2023, overtaking China

Global investors bought $17.2 billion worth of shares on a net basis this year through September 1, which more than made up for their retreat in 2022

FPI

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign funds reversed their record exodus from Indian stocks as the country’s appeal as an alternative to China grows, boosting valuations for its equity market to a new peak.

Global investors bought $17.2 billion worth of shares on a net basis this year through September 1, which more than made up for their retreat in 2022.

Traders piled into Indian equities for six straight months through August, the longest streak since March 2021. Foreign investors are also bullish on stocks in the short term, as they now hold a net long position in NSE Nifty 50 index futures for the first time since August 1.

Stocks in India are in the midst of a multi-year rally with the key benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 Index headed for their eighth consecutive year of advances. A strong corporate earnings performance, robust economic growth and political stability are drawing investors even as they flee other Asian emerging markets.

The resumption of foreign inflows in March has also broadened a rally in local shares to small and mid-sized companies, helping them to rise faster than their larger peers. This has boosted India’s market capitalization to an all-time high of $3.75 trillion on Monday.

Also Read

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL

Strong FPI flows and buoyant retail sentiment to keep bulls snorting

FPI bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crore in May, says V K Vijayakumar

FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

Oil goes past $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, Russia prolong cuts

Sebi working on AI tool to curb misselling by mutual funds: Chairperson

Sebi issues template for info sharing by CRAs to debenture trustees

Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 18x; Samhi Hotels gets Sebi nod for IPO

Nifty Midcap 100 index hits record high, crosses the 40,000-mark


Screenshot

Topics : FPI shares Indian stock market Indian markets

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon