The great reversal: India back on FPI radar in 2023, overtaking China

Foreign funds reversed their record exodus from Indian stocks as the country’s appeal as an alternative to China grows, boosting valuations for its equity market to a new peak.

Global investors bought $17.2 billion worth of shares on a net basis this year through September 1, which more than made up for their retreat in 2022.

Traders piled into Indian equities for six straight months through August, the longest streak since March 2021. Foreign investors are also bullish on stocks in the short term, as they now hold a net long position in NSE Nifty 50 index futures for the first time since August 1.

Stocks in India are in the midst of a multi-year rally with the key benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 Index headed for their eighth consecutive year of advances. A strong corporate earnings performance, robust economic growth and political stability are drawing investors even as they flee other Asian emerging markets.

The resumption of foreign inflows in March has also broadened a rally in local shares to small and mid-sized companies, helping them to rise faster than their larger peers. This has boosted India’s market capitalization to an all-time high of $3.75 trillion on Monday.

Also Read Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL Strong FPI flows and buoyant retail sentiment to keep bulls snorting FPI bought equity worth Rs 18,617 crore in May, says V K Vijayakumar FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months Oil goes past $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia, Russia prolong cuts Sebi working on AI tool to curb misselling by mutual funds: Chairperson Sebi issues template for info sharing by CRAs to debenture trustees Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 18x; Samhi Hotels gets Sebi nod for IPO Nifty Midcap 100 index hits record high, crosses the 40,000-mark



