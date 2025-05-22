Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

These 2 smallcap stocks see Golden Crossover on charts; can rally up to 21%

City Union Bank, Sumitomo Chemical stock outlook: Golden Crossover is a bullish technical indicator in the market; here are the key support and resistance levels to track on these 2 smallcaps.

share market stock market trading

City Union Bank, Sumitomo Chemical see Golden Crossover on charts. (Representative Image)

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of City Union Bank and Sumitomo Chemical India - smallcaps - have witnessed a Golden Crossover on the daily charts on Thursday, May 22. Technically, the term 'Golden Crossover' means that the short-term moving average - the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) of the particular stock has now crossed-over the 200-DMA on the higher side.  In general, a 'Golden Crossover' implies a bullish (positive) bias for the particular stock as the short-term moving average which crosses-over, tends to provide support at higher levels.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE  Here's a detailed technical analysis on these 2 smallcap stocks basis today's 'Golden Crossover'. 

City Union Bank (CUB)

  Current Price: ₹196  Upside Potential: 21%  Support: ₹193.50; ₹189; ₹180  Resistance: ₹199; ₹207; ₹211; ₹227  City Union Bank stock has been making higher-highs and higher lows on the daily scale for the last two months. The stock is expected to trade on a buoyant note as long as it holds above ₹193.50 levels. Below which, support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹189 and ₹180 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  On the upside, the stock can potentially challenge its record high, which stands at ₹237. Technical chart shows presence of interim resistance around ₹199, ₹207, ₹211 and ₹227 levels.  ALSO READ | How to trade Muthoot Finance stock as it tests 200-DMA support? Find out 

Sumitomo Chemical India

  Current Price: ₹533  Upside Potential: 16.3%  Support: ₹527; ₹514; ₹500; ₹476  Resistance: ₹559; ₹570  Sumitomo Chemical stock has been consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands around ₹527 levels, in recent trading sessions. Below which, technical chart shows presence of support around ₹514 and ₹500 levels. The overall bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹476. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | What should investors do with IndusInd Bank shares? Analysts weigh in  On the upside, the stock faces interim resistance around ₹559. Break and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a rally towards ₹620 levels, with intermediate resistance around ₹570 levels. 

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Markets tumble tracking Asian jitters; Sensex slides 700 pts; Auto, FMCG drag

Colgate

Colgate-Palmolive shares drop 6% after Q4 earnings; profit, revenue slip

aluminium

Here's why Nalco share price was buzzing in trade on May 22; details

SME IPO

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

HG Infra shares slump 9%, log worst day in over a month on weak Q4

Topics : Trading strategies The Smart Investor City Union Bank Ltd stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls Stocks to buy Stock ideas Stock tips Market technicals stock market trading Market Outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon