HG Infra shares slump 9%, log worst day in over a month on weak Q4

Shares of HG Infra Engineering tumbled over 9 per cent in Thursday's intraday session as net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q4FY25) fell by 22.65 per cent.
The civil construction firm's stock fell as much as 9.07 per cent during the day to ₹1,187 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 6.4 per cent lower at ₹1,173 apiece, compared to a 0.88 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM.
Shares of the company have fallen over 8 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,275, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,655.65 crore, according to BSE data. Track LIVE Market Updates Here
HG Infra Q4FY25 results
HG Infra's net profit slipped by 22.65 per cent to ₹146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹190.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell by 20.33 per cent to ₹1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹1,708.26 crore in the same quarter last year.
On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebita) fell 28 per cent to ₹239.5 crore, from ₹332.6 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin contracted to 17.6 per cent from 19.5 per cent.
For the full year, net profit declined by 6.15 per cent to ₹505.47 crore in the year ended March 2025, compared to ₹538.59 crore in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations declined by 5.99 per cent to ₹5,056.18 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against ₹5,378.48 crore in the preceding year.
The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.
About HG Infra Engineering
Established in 2003, HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. H.G. Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects.