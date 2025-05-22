Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HG Infra shares slump 9%, log worst day in over a month on weak Q4

HG Infra shares slump 9%, log worst day in over a month on weak Q4

Shares of HG Infra Engineering tumbled over 9 per cent after the company reported a 22.65 per cent decline in Q4 profit

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Representative Picture

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of HG Infra Engineering tumbled over 9 per cent in Thursday's intraday session as net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-25 (Q4FY25) fell by 22.65 per cent. 
 
The civil construction firm's stock fell as much as 9.07 per cent during the day to ₹1,187 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 6.4 per cent lower at ₹1,173 apiece, compared to a 0.88 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 8 per cent from their recent highs of ₹1,275, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 22 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. HG Infra has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,655.65 crore, according to BSE data.   Track LIVE Market Updates Here
 

HG Infra Q4FY25 results 

HG Infra's net profit slipped by 22.65 per cent to ₹146.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to ₹190.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell by 20.33 per cent to ₹1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, as against ₹1,708.26 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebita) fell 28 per cent to ₹239.5 crore, from ₹332.6 crore a year earlier. The Ebitda margin contracted to 17.6 per cent from 19.5 per cent. 

Also Read

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited

Tata group telecom services provider share zooms 28% in 2 days; here's why

share market, trading

Mankind Pharma shares slide 3% as Q4 profit declines; details here

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: LTIMindtree, CMS Info, 4 others to remain in focus today

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This smallcap stock zooms over 70% in 8 days, hits all-time high

Solar Industries share price

Solar Industries shares gain 5% on Q4 results, dividend call; details here

 
For the full year, net profit declined by 6.15 per cent to ₹505.47 crore in the year ended March 2025, compared to ₹538.59 crore in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations declined by 5.99 per cent to ₹5,056.18 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against ₹5,378.48 crore in the preceding year.
 
The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹2.00 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. 

About HG Infra Engineering

Established in 2003, HG Infra Engineering is an infrastructure development company. The company has expertise in providing EPC services on a turnkey basis and executing projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), excelling in civil construction and related infrastructure projects. H.G. Infra has also diversified into railways, metro, solar power, and water projects. 
 

More From This Section

share market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty fall; Smallcaps rise; NTPC Green up 7%, Nalco up 3%, IndusInd up 3%

SME IPO

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Mutual Funds

Unique MF investor count up 20% YoY at 54 mn in 2025; target mid, smallcaps

Nifty 50, MARKET

Analysts flag caution as FIIs net short, DIIs up F&O sell side bets by 200%

Belrise Industries IPO

Belrise Industries IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 67%, GMP up 19%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets HG Infra Engineering corporate earnings India Inc earnings Earnings growth Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon