Home / Markets / News / Colgate-Palmolive shares drop 6% after Q4 earnings; profit, revenue slip

Colgate-Palmolive shares drop 6% after Q4 earnings; profit, revenue slip

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) fell nearly 6 per cent after it posted a 6.5 per cent decline in its net profit

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) fell nearly 6 per cent on Thursday after it posted a 6.5 per cent decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY25)
 
The consumer goods firm's stock fell as much as 5.88 per cent during the day to ₹2,599 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 5.7 per cent lower at ₹2,507 apiece, compared to a 0.89 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen over 8 per cent from their recent highs of ₹2,747, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has fallen 6.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Colgate-Palmolive has a total market capitalisation of ₹68,178.64 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q4FY25 results

The company's net profit declined by 6.5 per cent to ₹355 crore, compared to ₹380 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, it reported a 1.9 per cent decline in revenue from operations at ₹1,462 crore, compared to ₹1,490 crore in the same period last year. 

On the operational front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell by 6.4 per cent to ₹498.1 crore, as against ₹532.2 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin stood at 34.1 per cent, down from 35.7 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.
 
For the full year, net profit rose by 8.55 per cent to ₹1,436.81 crore in the year ended March 2025, as against ₹1,323.66 crore in the previous financial year ended March 2024. Revenue from operations increased by 6.29 per cent to ₹5,999.20 crore in the year ended March 2025. 
 
The company declared a second interim dividend of ₹27 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25.  

About Colgate-Palmolive (India) 

The company is a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive USA and is a leading provider of scientifically proven oral care products. The range includes toothpastes, toothpowder, toothbrushes and mouthwashes under the 'Colgate' brand as well as a specialised range of dental therapies under the banner of Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals. 
   

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

