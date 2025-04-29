These 3 pharma stocks have surged over 50% in April; check full list here

As the stock market bounced back from lower levels, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark - Nifty 50 index was seen holding a gain of 3.5 per cent thus far in the month of April. Among the key sectoral indices - Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank were the lead gainers - up over 7 per cent each. These banking indices were followed by the likes of FMCG, Oil & Gas, Auto and Financial Services - all up more than 5 per cent each. On the negative side, despite the interim pullback - the Nifty Metal and Nifty IT indices were down around 4 per cent so far in April when compared to the March month close. Amid this, indices related to pharma and healthcare sectors - such the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare - performed in line with the benchmark Nifty 50, and were up around 3 per cent each, in spite of sharp losses earlier this month, after the US President Donald Trump threatened of likely impending tariffs on pharma-related imports. As of the March 2025 quarter end, as many as 141 out of the 170-odd pharma and healthcare related stocks traded on the stock exchanges, few traded only on the BSE, had registered a fall up to 61 per cent. Nearly 24 per cent of these stocks had declined more than 30 per cent in the March quarter amid the broader market weakness, and the US tariff threat. However, recent softness in tariff-related stance by the US President has re-kindled hopes of a similar treatment to the healthcare sector. Donald Trump after putting a 'pause' on reciprocal tariffs on most nations, also hinted on making some key exemptions on key sectors such as auto, chip makers among others. As a result of which, pharma stocks too have witnessed buying at lower levels. Data from ACE Equity shows that 11 pharma-related stocks have surged more than 20 per cent thus far in April, out of which 3 pharma stocks zoomed over 52 per cent. Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals with an astounding gain of 63 per cent was the top-most gainer. It’s closely followed by Hester Biosciences and Aayush Wellness - up over 52 per cent each. ALSO READ: This smallcap pharma stock surges 10%, nears record high. Do you own? Among the top 3 - Aarey Drugs nearly doubled investors' wealth in less than 2 months, as the stock zoomed to a high of ₹ 60 on April 23 from a low of ₹ 31.35 on March 18. The stock was now on the verge of registering its biggest single-month rally since debut. The earlier largest single-month gain stood at 37.9 per cent in August 2024. Hester Biosciences had reported a 3-fold jump in net profit in the quarter ended December 2024. The buying at the counter can be attributed to hopes of a similar performance in the March quarter. Aayush Wellness has been on a roller-coaster ride. Even as the stock soared over 52 per cent so far in April, the stock has shed 32 per cent since the start of the calendar year, and a down whooping 73 per cent form it's all-time high of ₹ 314. These 3 apart, Everest Organics, Lactose (India), Valiant Laboratories and Morepen Laboratories surged in the range of 30 - 40 per cent so far this April. As many as 82 pharma stocks outperformed the Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare indices - gaining over 4 per cent so far. Here's a list of the top movers in April.
On the flip side, 16 pharma shares have declined more than 10 per cent thus far this month. Shukra Pharma traded only on the BSE was the top loser - down 25 per cent. Blue Jet Healthcare, Bajaj Healthcare, Gland Pharma, Unichem Laboratories, Themis Medicare and Ind-Swift Laboratories were few of the other notable losers.