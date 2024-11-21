Business Standard
Apparel-Exports

Photo: Reuters

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Suditi Industries shares clocked 5 per cent upper circuit on Thursday at Rs 20.67 per share on BSE. The counter saw buying after the company announced acquisition of Gini & Jony, a children's wear brand. 
 
Around 11:31 AM, Suditi Industries shares were locked in 5 per cent upper citcuit on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 77,089.41. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 54.5 crore. The 52-week high of the company was at Rs 23.29 per share and 52-week low of the company was at Rs 11.65 per share.
 
"Suditi Industries, a leader in textile and garment manufacturing, proudly announces the acquisition of Gini & Jony, an iconic children’s wear brand with an unmatched 44-year legacy in India," the filing read. 
 
 
With this acquisition the company will help company in fulfilling itrs vision to dominate the kidswear market.
 
Suditi plans to transform Gini & Jony into a dominant force in the kidswear market through an omni-channel strategy, including Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), Large Format Stores (LFS), and e-commerce platforms. 
 
"By combining Gini & Jony’s heritage with Suditi’s operational strengths, we aim to bring fresh energy and scale to this beloved name. This partnership is not just about business; it is about creating value for our shareholders while delivering unparalleled quality to the Indian market," said Pawan Agarwal, managing director, Suditi Industries.
 
Suditi Industries is a textile and garment manufacturing company known for its vertically integrated setup, sustainable practices, and innovative fashion solutions. With a strong presence in India and international markets, Suditi continues to create high-quality products that cater to diverse consumer needs. 

Founded in 1980, Gini & Jony is one of India’s most beloved children’s wear brands with a presence across 700 Points of sales across 59 EBO, 70+ large Format stores and 600+ distributors and dealers . For over four decades, it has been synonymous with stylish, comfortable, and highquality kids’ clothing, creating a legacy that spans generations 
 
In the past one year, Suditi Industries shares have gained 21 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent. 

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

