Indo US Bio-Tech shares up 3% on declaring dividend on Nov 21; details here

The uptick in Indo US Bio-Tech shares came after the company announced that the Board of Directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share for FY25

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Indo US Bio-Tech share price: Shares of commercial and vegetable seeds producer Indo US Bio-Tech gained as much as 2.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 257 per share on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
 
The uptick in Indo US Bio-Tech shares came after the company announced that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, November 21, 2024 has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.
 
In an exchange filing, Indo US Bio-Tech, said, “We wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e.November 21, 2024 has inter-alia declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25.”
 
 
As informed on November 13, 2024, the company has fixed Tuesday, December 3, 2024 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before December 19, 2024,  Indo US Bio-Tech said in a statement.  
 
Indo US Bio-Tech, established in 2004, is a prominent player in the agriculture seed industry, specialising in the production and processing of commercial and vegetable seeds. 
 
The company’s core activities include extensive crop research and development, breeding, seed production, processing, packaging, and marketing of hybrid and open-pollinated seed varieties. 
 
With a strong focus on innovation, Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is dedicated to enhancing agricultural productivity through high-quality seed solutions.

The company operates with strategic partnerships, engaging growers under agreements that ensure quality seed cultivation. Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd is a registered member of the National Seed Association of India and holds recognition from the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India. 
 
Its robust infrastructure includes a research station, marketing network, and a seed production base, supplemented by an 18,000 square feet. storage facility capable of holding 1,500 tonnes of produce. 
 
The company serves both domestic and international markets, exporting seeds to countries such as the USA, Palestine, Kuwait, Cameroon, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius. 
The market capitalisation of Indo US Bio-Tech is Rs 507.12 crore, according to BSE.
 
At 12:14 PM, Indo US Bio-Tech shares were trading 1.08 per cent higher at Rs 252.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.59 per cent lower at 77,121.92 levels.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

