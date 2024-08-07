Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This garment stock has rallied 44% in 2 days; zoomed 114% from June low

Shares of S.P. Apparels hit a new high of Rs 1,133, as they surged 20% on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of S.P. Apparels Limited (SPAL) hit a new high of Rs 1,133, as they surged 20 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, extending Tuesday’s rally as the political crisis deepened in Bangladesh.

In the past two trading days, the stock of garments & apparels company has zoomed 44 per cent.  The stock has soared 114 per cent from a level of Rs 530 touched on June 4, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 09:58 am; SPAL was trading 12 per cent higher at Rs 1,063.40, as compared to 0.82 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The counter has seen huge trading volumes with a combined around 700,000 shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

The textiles sector is one the major export income sources for Bangladesh with monthly apparel exports pegged at $3.5-3.8 billion. Bangladesh has a high double-digit export market share in the European Union and the United Kingdom, and a 10 per cent market share in the United States, reports suggest.

SPAL is a specialized player in the highly challenging infant & children wear knitted garment industry along with adult category. With the large network of factories, the company serves as a sourcing, manufacturing and supply chain platform with a market growth headed by children and kids wear.

India's textile industry is on the rise benefiting from significant global shifts. The “China Plus One” policy is driving businesses to diversify, with India emerging as a key player. At the same time, concerns in Bangladesh are leading international customers to seek stability and have begun to shift their focus on India and Sri Lanka for manufacturing. These trends are setting the stage for India to enhance its role in the global market, SPAL said in Q4FY24 earnings conference call.

SPAL  acquired  Young  Brand  Apparel  Private  Limited  (YBAPL)  on  June  21,  2024,  for  a  total  consideration  of  Rs  167.0  crore, which was funded through its cash reserves. In addition, it bought a garments unit in Palladam (Tamil Nadu), along with land and buildings located at Perundurai (Tamil Nadu), from Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Limited (BASML) for Rs 56 crore.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 550 pts, Nifty tests 24,200; MidCap index outperforms

Top dividend yield stocks: Religare Broking picks best bets for investors

Low on equities, balanced advantage funds withstand market turmoil better

KPR Mill, eClerx: 5 midcap, smallcap stocks to play the market bounce

Yen slides after BOJ official says no rate hikes if markets are volatile


The acquisition will enable SPAL to scale up its revenues, expand into new product segments (inner wear) and widen its geographical presence in the US region, although it remains exposed to moderate stabilisation risks, according to ICRA.

SPAL’s revenue growth in FY2025 is expected to be driven by the improving demand scenario, backed by a healthy order book position and the contribution from YBAPL. The ratings also consider the favourable long-term demand prospects aided by the likely shift in procurement by large customers in the US and the EU markets from China to markets like India. Going forward, the company’s business shall remain supported by the expected improvement in operating efficiencies, as well as business and geographical diversification after the acquisition of YBAPL, the rating agency said in rationale.

 

Also Read

Here's why EIH stock price plunged 10% in intraday deals on August 7

PB Fintech's shares skyrocket 16%, hit all time high post Q1; check details

Gland Pharma tanks 9% on weak June quarter show; Q1 profit drops 26%

TVS Motor stock hits all-time high, jumps 5% on healthy June qtr earnings

GR Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for project in Karnataka

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends S P Apparels stock market rally stock market bets Indian textiles Textile sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon