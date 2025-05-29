Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This Miniratna defence PSU share price is up 6% in trade today; here's why

This Miniratna defence PSU share price is up 6% in trade today; here's why

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company posted healthy results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

Stock market

Stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price: State-owned Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) shares were in demand on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.27 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹444 per share.
 
At 10:40 AM, Mishra Dhatu Nigam share was off day’s high, and was trading 3.40 per cent higher at ₹432 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 81,366.01 levels.

Why did Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rise in trade today?

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price rose after the company posted healthy results in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.
 
 
In a statement, the company announced its highest-ever quarterly turnover of approximately ₹410.56 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 1.25 per cent increase from ₹405.50 crore reported in the same quarter last year. 

Also Read

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti Feeds soars 8% on healthy Q4 results, declares dividend of ₹9

trading, stock market

LTIMindtree shares gain 3% after launching NextEra JV with Aramco Digital

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Som Distilleries & Breweries shares slipped 13% after posting Q4 results

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares rise after Sebi bans ex-CEO, 4 others from markets

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

IT stocks shine: Nifty IT rises 2% as US Federal court blocks Trump tariffs

 
The Value of Production (VoP) for the quarter stood at around ₹329.16 crore, up 16.78 per cent from ₹281.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
 
The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) came in at ₹77.16 crore, registering a 19.31 per cent growth from ₹64.67 crore in Q4FY24. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose 21.04 per cent to ₹56.14 crore compared to ₹46.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.
 
For the full financial year FY25, Mishra Dhatu Nigam recorded its highest-ever annual turnover at approximately ₹1,074.10 crore, a slight increase of 0.13 per cent from ₹1,072.67 crore in FY24.
 
However, the annual Value of Production declined to ₹1,065.62 crore from ₹1,147.64 crore in the previous year. Despite this, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for FY25 improved 11.10 per cent to ₹248.97 crore from ₹224.09 crore in FY24. 
 
Annual Profit Before Tax rose 19.15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹156.04 crore, while Profit After Tax grew 20.61 per cent to ₹110.07 crore, compared to ₹130.96 crore and ₹91.26 crore, respectively, in FY24.
 
As of April 15, 2025, the company's order book stood at approximately ₹1,832 crore.

About Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a premier manufacturer of high-performance materials for strategic sectors. 
 
Commissioned in 1982, its Hyderabad production unit was set up to ensure self-reliance in the supply of critical materials like superalloys, special steels, soft magnetic alloys, and titanium alloys—essential for Defence, Space, Aeronautics, and Energy applications.
 
With nearly five decades of expertise, MIDHANI has grown into a key player in the production of special metals and alloys, including being the sole producer of titanium alloys in India. 
 
Its advanced manufacturing facilities support a wide range of complex requirements, making MIDHANI a vital contributor to national strategic programmes and a strong contender in global markets.
 

More From This Section

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Smallcaps shine; Unified Data-Tech shares list at 4% premium

share market, trading

Unified Data-Tech shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 4% premium

Prostarm Info Systems IPO

Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends today; subscription soars 19x, GMP at 23%

IPO lock in expirey

Anchor lock-in expiry to unlock ₹21 trillion worth shares by September 2025

initial public offering, IPO

Scoda Tubes IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, key dates

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Mishra Dhatu Nigam Mishra Dhatu Nigam Midhani Indian stock market defence PSUs PSU stocks share market Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon