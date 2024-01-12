This PSU stock has zoomed 240% in 6 months; market cap nears Rs 1.5 trn

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) hit a new high of Rs 112.90, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

As many as a combined 92.89 million equity shares of IRFC changed in the first hour of trades on the NSE and BSE. In the past 10 trading days, on an average a combined near about 100 million shares were traded on the counter.

In the past one month, the market price of IRFC has rallied 36 per cent. In the past six months the stock of the state-owned financial institution company