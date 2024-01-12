Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

This PSU stock has zoomed 240% in 6 months; market cap nears Rs 1.5 trn

As many as a combined 92.89 million equity shares of IRFC changed in the first hour of trades on the NSE and BSE.

Train, IRFC, Railways
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) hit a new high of Rs 112.90, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

As many as a combined 92.89 million equity shares of IRFC changed in the first hour of trades on the NSE and BSE. In the past 10 trading days, on an average a combined near about 100 million shares were traded on the counter.

In the past one month, the market price of IRFC has rallied 36 per cent. In the past six months the stock of the state-owned financial institution company

Also Read

IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

IRFC zooms 28% in 2 days on heavy volumes; market-cap hits Rs 80,000 crore

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 17: Auto, M&M, Railway, IRFC, Cipla, Nava, SAIL

Ircon zooms 15%, IRFC m-cap hits Rs 1 trn: Why are railway stocks buzzing?

IRFC extends rally with 32% jump in 1 week; hits new high on heavy volumes

Infosys, TCS rally up to 7% post Q3 results; brokerages remain optimistic

Nifty FMCG may sink 6% if it breaks this level; Metal index rangebound

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Tata Power, Nykaa, LIC, M&M,Ultratech Cement

Sebi proposes changes to ease fundraising, disclosure for listed companies

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty at 21,800; Broader indices lag

Topics : Buzzing stocks IRFC Market trends Indian Railways stock market rally stock market trading market capitalisation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon