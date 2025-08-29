Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap stock jumps 9% as board approves 23 acre land in Tamil Nadu

This smallcap stock jumps 9% as board approves 23 acre land in Tamil Nadu

Everest Industries shares jumped 8.6 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹673.4 per share on BSE, after company's board approved the sale of land admeasuring 23.32 acres situated in TN

market, stock trading, trading

Everest Industries shares Price Today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Everest Industries shares jumped 8.6 per cent on Friday, logging an intra-day high at ₹673.4 per share on BSE. At 11:24 AM, Everest Industries’ share price was trading 7.92 per cent higher at ₹668.8 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.17 per cent at 80,214.93. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,058.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,190.1 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹421.2.
 
In one year, Everest Industries' shares have lost 45 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.5 per cent.

Why were Everest Industries shares in demand?

The northward movement in the stock came after the company’s board approved the sale of land admeasuring 23.32 acres situated at Kurichi Village, Podanur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to G Square Realtors Private Limited. 
 
 
“The proposed sale will not have any impact on the business operations of the company,” according to the filing. 

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 180 pts; Nifty at 24,560; SMIDs in green; Pvt banks, FMCG rally

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

Urjit Patel

Urjit Patel appointed executive director at IMF for 3-year term: Who is he

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro: New design, camera upgrades and more expected from Apple

US Capitol Hill

Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt to be accorded US military funeral honours

 
A binding term sheet has been signed between the company and buyer on August 28, 2025, pursuant to the approval of the board, according to the filing. 
 
The execution of the sale deed is expected to be completed within four months from the date of execution of the Term Sheet or 3 months from the date of receipt of Environmental Clearence, whichever is later. Further, the timelines can be extended by the Parties before the expiry of the term based on mutual consent.
 
The total consideration for the sale of land is around ₹133 crore, payable in 3 tranches. Of the total, the company has received the first tranche of ₹7 crore on the signing of the term sheet, i.e., on August 28, 2025. The second tranche of ₹8 crores is payable on receipt of Environmental Clearence Amendment. The balance consideration of ₹118 crore shall be payable on the execution of the Sale Deed. 
 
Everest Industries is a building material manufacturer, specialising in the construction industry, supplying high-quality building solutions to architects, designers, and engineers. The company delivers customised construction solutions. Its portfolio encompasses roofing, ceiling, wall, flooring, and cladding solutions, catering to the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. 

More From This Section

Reliance Industries Limited

RIL AGM 2025: Will brokerages reset Reliance Industries target post meet?

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Footwear stocks up on GST cut buzz; time to buy Relaxo, Campus Activewear?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

CG Power shares rise 4% as arm launches OSAT facility; Buy or sell?

trading

RIL AGM: How to trade group stocks; check strategy here

RBL Bank

RBL Bank soars 5%, nears 52-week high; what's driving private sector bank?

Topics : Everest Industries Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon