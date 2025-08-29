Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

India boosts US oil purchases on competitive prices, narrows trade deficit

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in October and November via a tender

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

Indian refiners, along with others in Asia, stepped up purchases after the arbitrage window for US crude to Asia opened

Reuters NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian refiners boosted US crude oil purchases this month, drawn by competitive prices, trade sources said, a move that could help narrow the country's trade deficit with the United States amid tensions between the two nations.

The country's top refiner, Indian Oil Corp, has bought 5 million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in October and November via a tender, trade sources said.

This came after another state refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp purchased 2 million barrels of US WTI crude while private refiner Reliance Industries has bought 2 million barrels of WTI crude from Vitol, other sources said.

 

Indian refiners, along with others in Asia, stepped up purchases after the arbitrage window for US crude to Asia opened. India is also under pressure to buy more US oil after the United States doubled its tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi's buying of Russian oil.

European traders Gunvor and Equinor sold 2 million barrels each, while Mercuria sold 1 million barrels to IOC, the sources said.

Meanwhile, BPCL has also made its first purchase of Nigerian Utapate oil as it expands its crude diet to include new grades, they added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Urjit Patel

Urjit Patel appointed executive director at IMF for 3-year term: Who is he

IMD on rainfall 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

Supreme Court

SC regains full strength as CJI Gavai administers oath to two new judges

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rains disrupt life in Latur; schools shut, rescue teams in action

Delhi Rains, Rain

Humid day in Delhi as IMD forecasts rain, heavy downpours in many states

Topics : Indian oil refiners India's state oil refiners Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Indian Oil Corporation Indian Oil US Russia US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon