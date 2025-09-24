Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top stock picks for today, Sep 24: SBI, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson

Top stock picks for today, Sep 24: SBI, Tata Steel, Samvardhana Motherson

Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying shares of SBI, Tata Steel, and Samvardhana Motherson

stocks to buy today

Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock recommendations: 

Buy SBI |CMP ₹870 |SL ₹845 |TGT ₹920

Stock is in overall uptrend & gave trend line breakout on daily chart. Breakout is supported by surge in volumes and small follow up can take it towards fresh life time high territory. ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

Buy TATA STEEL |CMP ₹173 |SL ₹168 |TGT ₹182

Stock has formed a bullish “Pole & Flag” pattern on the daily chart which suggests a continuation of the uptrend. Buying is visible across Metals space which may support the ongoing up move. RSI indicator is rising which may take prices higher.  
 

Buy MOTHERSON |CMP ₹112 |SL ₹109 |TGT ₹118

Stock is continuously forming higher top-higher bottom from past four weeks. It has given an inside bar breakout on the daily chart and formed a strong bullish candle. MACD indicator is positively placed.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)
       

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 290 pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, auto shares drop

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee under pressure for third day, trades near record lows at 88.73/$

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens with 10% GMP; should you subscribe?

CESC

Analysts upgrade CESC; Bull-case target ₹200 on strong RE, solar mfg push

GK Energy IPO

GK Energy IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Topics : Market technicals technical analysis Buzzing stocks Stocks to buy today Tata Steel SBI stock

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBFSI Sector IPO 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon