Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee under pressure for third day, trades near record lows at 88.73/$

Rupee under pressure for third day, trades near record lows at 88.73/$

Indian rupee today: The domestic currency opened 2 paise higher at 88.73 against the dollar on Wednesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee remained under pressure for the third session and traded near record lows amid foreign outflow concerns and  H-1B visa fees shock. 
 
The domestic currency opened 2 paise higher at 88.73 against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. In early deals, the currency fell back to 88.76, falling 3.68 per cent so far this year. 
 
On Tuesday, the Rupee hit an all-time low of 88.79 as the currency was hit with a selloff by global funds, analysts said. Foreign Portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth ₹3,551.19 crore in the previous session. 
 
"A few importers who panicked at the fall in the rupee also bought dollars to ensure that they remain hedged, with no progress on tariffs despite Piyush Goyal going to the US to get the trade treaty on track," Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. "The H-1B Visa fees have only aggravated the overall issues that India and the US need to resolve." 
 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

More than 60% of top BSE 500 stocks trading 20% below their peakspremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers IPO gets 40% subscription on day 1

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Rupee slides to record low amid US visa, trade concerns; ends at 88.75/$

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end flat as gains in PSU Banks offset losses in FMCG shares

vodafone idea vi

Voda Idea shares hit 7-month high ahead of AGR case hearing in SC on Friday

 
The Trump administration on Tuesday said it is proposing to base allocation of the H-1B visa on skill level and wages instead of the current lottery method. 
 
Over the weekend, Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000, from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the weakening, considering the plight of the exporters, Bhansali said. "We may see new lows this week towards 89.00 before a pullback could be seen to enable importers to buy dollars."
 
On Tuesday, the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and service sectors, fell to 61.9 in September from 63.2 in August, marking a modest slowdown but still indicating a sharp rate of expansion. 
 
The dollar index advanced after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the outlook for the labour market and inflation faces risks. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.08 per cent at 97.34.
 
In commodities, posted slight gains driven by declining US crude oil inventories and stalled Kurdish oil exports. Brent crude price was up 0.24 per cent at 67.79 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.28 per cent at 63.59 per barrel, as of 9:00 PM IST. 

More From This Section

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO opens with 10% GMP; should you subscribe?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 230 pts, Nifty tests 25,100; Minda Corp zooms 8%

CESC

Analysts upgrade CESC; Bull-case target ₹200 on strong RE, solar mfg push

GK Energy IPO

GK Energy IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Ajanta Pharma share price

Ajanta Pharma newly rated 'Buy' at PL Capital; 26% upside seen; check TP

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBFSI Sector IPO 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon