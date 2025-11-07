Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Nifty F&O cues: Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.

Nifty trading strategy, November 7, 2025

Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the November series now, where Open interest rose by 27 per cent along with price fall of 1.60 per cent

Nandish Shah Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative Strategy for Nifty Trading - Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities

Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty 

 
Buy Nifty (18-November Expiry) 25500 Put at 144 & simultaneously sell 25300 Put at 82
 
  • Lot Size 75
  • Maximum Loss 4650 If Nifty closes at or above 25500 on November 18 expiry. 
  • Maximum profit 10350 If Nifty closes at or below 25300 on November 18 expiry. 
  • Breakeven Point 25438
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.23
  • Approx margin required Rs 38000

Rationale:

  • Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the November series now, where Open interest rose by 27 per cent along with price fall of 1.60 per cent 
  • Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA. 
  • Nifty open interest put call ratio fell to 0.77 levels from 0.93 levels on the back of call writing at 25700-25800 levels.
 
(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities.Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

