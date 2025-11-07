Trading Strategy: Here's how to trade Nifty on November 7; details inside

Derivative Strategy for Nifty Trading - Nandish Shah, HDFC Securities
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
Buy Nifty (18-November Expiry) 25500 Put at 144 & simultaneously sell 25300 Put at 82
- Lot Size 75
- Maximum Loss 4650 If Nifty closes at or above 25500 on November 18 expiry.
- Maximum profit 10350 If Nifty closes at or below 25300 on November 18 expiry.
- Breakeven Point 25438
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.23
- Approx margin required Rs 38000
Rationale:
- Short build up is seen in the Nifty Futures during the November series now, where Open interest rose by 27 per cent along with price fall of 1.60 per cent
- Short term trend of the Nifty remains weak as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA.
- Nifty open interest put call ratio fell to 0.77 levels from 0.93 levels on the back of call writing at 25700-25800 levels.
