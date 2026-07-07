Trent's weak Q1 update may keep growth expectations under pressure

Store additions were also low, with Westside adding one store, while Zudio added 19 and other fashion-format stores added a net six stores. Given the accelerated store addition guidance for FY27, this is a monitorable number. Analysts calculated that Q1 revenue per square foot would have reduced by 5-7 per cent Y-o-Y, whereas comparable players such as V-Mart, Style Bazaar and others seem to have witnessed positive growth on this metric in Q1.

The Q1 standalone revenue grew 19 per cent Y-o-Y, similar to the 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth reported in Q4. The pace of store expansion moderated. The Q1 standalone operating profit margin may improve somewhat or remain flat quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) compared with the 18.6 per cent margin in Q4.

Trent's Q1 standalone revenue stood at Rs 5,670 crore. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a 26 per cent Y-o-Y increase in store count, with revenue per store declining 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Total store additions were a net 26 stores in Q1FY27, taking the total fashion store count to 1,312 (up 26 per cent Y-o-Y). Westside added one store, taking its store count to 301, up 21 per cent Y-o-Y. Zudio added 19 stores in Q1, taking the total to 982, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. The count for other fashion-format stores increased by a net six Q-o-Q to 29, which is flat Y-o-Y.

Given its track record of strong revenue and earnings growth, Trent may now be looking at stabilising at a revenue growth rate of roughly 20 per cent unless there is a significant jump in urban consumption patterns, which seems unlikely in the short run. An upside could come from reducing losses in the non-fashion (Star) business and lower investments in non-fashion, or by improving margins. However, the grocery business has high competitive intensity, and Trent cannot turn away from non-fashion without a major change in strategic direction.

The 19 per cent Y-o-Y sales growth in Q1 comes on a relatively soft base of 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY26. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) also appears to have been tepid, given the significant store additions in FY26, and may be similar to the low single-digit growth seen in Q4FY26. Other apparel retailers have reported similar SSSG trends in Q1, going by business updates from other players. Conservative analysts will look for 19-20 per cent growth to be maintained, with downside risks appearing greater than the upside because consensus expectations may be higher, leading to further sell-offs.

Seasonally, Q1 is usually weak for store additions. In FY26, Westside and Zudio added a net 52 and a net 198 stores, respectively (16 Westside and 220 Zudio stores were added in FY25). The company has provided strong guidance for additions in FY27 and may accelerate the pace of store additions in the next three quarters. Given possible cannibalisation and likely lower revenue per store from expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III towns, expectations for SSSG and revenue per square foot may be toned down.

Trent is net debt-free and holds cash valued at Rs 110 per share on its balance sheet. The company's businesses are at different stages of growth, profitability and scale, making valuations harder to determine.

The standalone entity may see a lower growth trend if revenue growth falls to around 20 per cent in the medium term versus the 39 per cent annual growth rate recorded during FY20-FY25. Star currently has significantly lower profitability than DMart, a comparable business, and would presumably be valued at a lower enterprise value-to-operating profit multiple, while Zara could be valued at the buyback price.

It is difficult to judge the pace of discretionary spending on fashion, as consumer sentiment is linked to per capita income. Per capita income varies considerably across metros, Tier-II and Tier-III towns, and across regions. If Star also improves growth and profitability in what is a highly competitive segment, that could provide an upside.