UFO Moviez share price zooms 14% on strategic pact with Miraj Cinemas

At 10:30 AM, UFO Moviez share price was trading 10.80 per cent higher at ₹85.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 85,336.66 levels.

UFO Moviez is India’s largest in-cinema advertising platform, reaching nearly 1.8 billion viewers annually across 3,795 screens, including 2,279 multiplex screens and 1,516 single screens, in 1,346 cities.

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

UFO Moviez share price today: UFO Moviez share price was in demand on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with the scrip zooming up to 13.5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹77.39 per share.
 
At 10:30 AM, UFO Moviez share price was trading 10.80 per cent higher at ₹85.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18 per cent higher at 85,336.66 levels.
 

UFO Moviez shares moved higher after the company announced a strategic alliance with Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest theatre chain. Under the partnership, UFO Moviez will receive exclusive advertising rights across Miraj’s 239 screens.
 
 
Miraj Cinemas, India’s third-largest and among the fastest-growing cinema chains, operates 239 screens across 49 cities. Known for state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced projection and sound systems, and strong customer service, the brand continues to rapidly expand its footprint.
 
The deal expands UFO Moviez’s total cinema advertising network to more than 4,000 screens and boosts its multiplex portfolio to over 2,500 screens, further cementing its leadership as India’s largest in-cinema advertising network.

“We are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Miraj Cinemas, through which we will expand our multiplex presence to over 2500 screens nationwide. This collaboration provides us with access to 239 additional multiplex screens, significantly strengthening our reach across key Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets. This partnership marks an important milestone in our growth journey and enables us to deliver even greater value, scale, and impact to our advertising partners,” said Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO, UFO Moviez.
 
Moreover, the association combines Miraj Cinemas' nationwide presence with UFO's established advertising and marketing capabilities, creating a stronger platform for brands to scale their on-screen ad investments.

UFO Moviez is India’s largest in-cinema advertising platform, reaching nearly 1.8 billion viewers annually across 3,795 screens, including 2,279 multiplex screens and 1,516 single screens, in 1,346 cities. 
 
The company pioneered satellite-based cinema digitisation in India and provides end-to-end solutions for DCI and non-DCI formats. 
 
As of September 30, 2025, UFO’s global network spans 3,598 screens through its subsidiaries and associates.
   

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

