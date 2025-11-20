Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

Reliance Power shares gain 4% amid plans to strengthen governance

Reliance Power said that the creation of the Board of Management represents a step in the pursuit of stronger governance and sharper oversight mechanisms

Reliance Power share price

Urban electrification remains but a glimmer of its full potential

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd. rose over 4 per cent on Thursday after the board approved the constitution of a Board of Management (BoM) to strengthen governance.  
 
The power generation company's stock rose as much as 4.56 per cent during the day to ₹41.75 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 10 this year. The Reliance Power stock pared gains to trade 1.7 per cent higher at ₹40.6 apiece, compared to a 0.24 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:33 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Reliance Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,840.86 crore.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Reliance Power plans to strengthen governance 

Reliance Power’s board has approved the creation of a Board of Management (BOM) to strengthen governance and enhance strategic business oversight. The new body will comprise the chief executive officer, key managerial personnel and other senior business leaders.
 
The company said the move underscores its focus on stronger governance, sharper oversight and building a more agile, future-ready organisation. It added that the initiative aligns with its commitment to best-in-class practices aimed at long-term value creation.

The board also noted ongoing investments in future growth areas under its subsidiary, Reliance NU Energies. Reliance Power has emerged as the largest player in Solar + Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) on a competitive-bid basis, with up to 4 Gigawatt (Gw) of solar capacity and up to 6.5 Gw of BESS awarded, reinforcing its position in India’s clean-energy transition.  ALSO READ | Here's why APL Apollo Tubes stock is up in trade today; buy, sell or hold?

Reliance Power Q2 results

The company reported a net profit of ₹87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues. It had reported a loss of ₹352 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
 
The company saw its total income grow to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year-ago period. Reliance Power, part of the Reliance Group, has an operating portfolio of 5,305 megawatts, which includes 3,960 megawatts from Sasan Power Ltd.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

