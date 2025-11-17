Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

Unicommerce Esolutions up 5% on partnership with Raymond for digital retail

The buying on the counter came after Unicommerce Esolutions partnered with men's fashion retail Raymond to streamline its digital retail operations

Unicommerce Esolutions share price

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unicommerce Esolutions shares 4.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹138.6 per share. At 12:10 PM, Unicommerce Esolutions' share price was up 2.5 per cent on BSE at ₹135.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 84,781.24.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,517.31 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹197.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹96.3.    CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were Unicommerce Esolutions shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after Unicommerce Esolutions partnered with men’s fashion retail Raymond to streamline its digital retail operations. 
 
 
As part of the partnership, Raymond will leverage Unicommerce’s platform Uniware, which offers a powerful suite of solutions, including order management and warehouse management systems, to centralise operations across multiple marketplaces and its brand websites.
 
The integration will allow Raymond to manage all online orders, inventory, and deliveries for its brands through a single unified platform. Whether it is a customer buying from a marketplace like Amazon or Myntra, or Raymond’s own website, everything can be tracked and managed in one place. Unicommerce’s technology will offer deep automation, channel integrations, and intelligent warehouse workflows, which will enable the brand to process orders faster, reduce operational errors, and deliver a consistent customer experience across online and offline channels. 
 
“We are excited to partner with Raymond, a brand synonymous with quality and heritage, as they expand their omnichannel presence. By enabling faster order fulfillment and unified control across channels, our platform will support Raymond to deliver a seamless and consistent customer experience while driving scalable growth," said  Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce. 
 
Unicommerce’s solutions serve all the key processes of an e-commerce business. Uniware simplifies the backend operations of e-commerce businesses, including inventory management, order processing across multiple channels, warehouse operations, and seamless handling of return inventory. Shipway, a full-stack logistics management platform, offers courier aggregation and shipping automation. Convertway is an AI-enabled marketing automation platform designed to boost conversions and sales.
 

More From This Section

Engineers India

Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

How will NDA’s Bihar win affect Indian stock markets?

What NDA's win in Bihar elections 2025 mean for markets, politics, economy

Hero Motocorp, Karizma ZMR 2018

Hero MotoCorp jumps to 52-week high as analysts lift targets on Q2 strength

Canara bank

Canara Bank up 20% in 1 month; sets to hit new high after gap of 15 years

Goldman Sachs India market forecast

Sensex at 300,000? It's very much possible! Here's the calculation

Topics : Unicommerce Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon