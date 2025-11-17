Engineers India shares gain 5% on strong Q2 numbers; Antique retains 'Buy'

Engineers India share price today: Shares of engineering consultancy and EPC company Engineers India jumped over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹210.9 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported healthy revenue growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26).
At 11:10 AM, the company's share price was trading 4.42 per cent higher at ₹209.10 compared to previous session's close of ₹200.25 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.15 per cent at 25,948.75 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹11,743.88 crore. In the last two trading session, the stock has surged nearly 11 per cent from November 13 closing price of ₹190.48. The stock has recovered around 48 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹142.2 touched on March 3, 2025.
Engineers India Q2 results
In the Q2FY26, Engineers India reported revenue of ₹921.3 crore, up 34 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹689 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of healthy demand across its key segments.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) nearly double to ₹120 crore, up 92 per cent from ₹62.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Ebitda margins increased from 9 per cent in Q2FY25 to 13 per cent in Q2FY26.
However, the company's net profit declined 16.2 per cent to ₹83.5 crore compared to ₹99.63 crore in the year-ago period, weighed down by joint venture losses of ₹26 crore.
Also Read
On a standalone basis, Engineers India reported 45 per cent increase in net profit to ₹114.9 crore in the reported quarter, compared to ₹79.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. The standalone revenue from operations jumped 33 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹900.4 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared to ₹676.43 crore in the same period a year ago.
Engineers India's total order book increased 18 per cent to ₹13,131.1 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹11,155.3 crore in Q2FY25.
With a robust order inflow of ₹3,764.1 crore in H1FY26, EIL has revised its earlier guidance and now expects FY26 order inflows to exceed ₹8,000 crore, with an equal mix between Consultancy and Turnkey project segments. Supported by a record-high order book and strong H1FY26 topline growth of 36 per cent, management has guided for FY26 revenue growth of 25 per cent, targeting ₹3,800–3,900 crore.
Antique stock broking on Engineers India
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking noted that Engineers India’s operational performance has been strong, driven by the robust order book it has built over the past year. With ordering activity expected to continue in FY26 and multiple turnkey and consultancy projects expected to be finalised soon, EIL’s overall business performance is expected to remain healthy.
The brokerage has marginally raised its FY26/27/28 estimates to reflect better-than-expected execution in the Turnkey segment. It retains a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised SoTP target price of ₹251 (earlier ₹237).