Friday, October 03, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

Unimech Aerospace falls 5% as Q2 revenue affected due to tariff imposition

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed that it continued to experience a slowdown in revenues in the September quarter (Q2FY26)

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Unimesh Aerospace and Manufacturing shares declined 4.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹989.8 per share. At 9:19 AM, Unimech’s share price was trading 2.06 per cent lower at ₹1,019 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.21 per cent at 80,813.63.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,182.32 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,523.6 per share and 52-week low was at ₹851.2 per share. 

Why did Unimesh Aerospace shares fall? 

The selling pressure on the counter came after the company informed that it continued to experience a slowdown in revenues in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The revenues for Q2FY26 are expected to be marginally lower when compared to Q1FY26. This decline is attributable to the imposition of US tariffs, which impacted the export revenue realisation, as customers continue to monitor the tariff environment, which has resulted in delays of order pick-up.
 
 
Consequently, quarterly profit is also expected to decline as compared with the preceding quarter. The imposition of tariffs has a substantial bearing on business performance. Considering the prevailing headwinds, achieving the full-year revenue guidance for FY26, as communicated earlier, may pose challenges. 
 
Further details will be shared during the upcoming earnings call, the company said in its filing.

Also Read

tata motors

Tata Motors stock rallies 5%; fixes October 14 as record date for demerger

Kirloskar Brothers

Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

VST Tillers shares gain 5% as September sales rise 35%; details here

share market, stock market

RateGain shares jump 8% on Sojern acquisition; eyes fundraise on Oct 4

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor slips 3% after September sales. Should you buy, hold or sell?

 
It added: Despite these challenges, customer confidence remains resilient, as evidenced by the order book. The company continues to take proactive measures to safeguard its business and remains committed to restoring revenue momentum. We are working on various modalities of shipments invoiced to US customers for which goods are distributed to other countries. In addition to this, we are also extending support to establish Free Trade Warehouse Zones (FTWZ) for customers who procure for US consumption. 
 
The company is a high-precision engineering solutions player, specialising in the manufacturing of complex products with “build-to-print” and “build-to-specifications” offerings. Its services encompass machining, fabrication, assembly, testing, and the creation of custom products based on the specific requirements of our clients in the aerospace, energy, and semiconductor industries.
 
The salient features of our products include their high complexity and “high-mix, low-volume” nature, characterized by high-precision products that are not mass-produced.

More From This Section

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 180pts; Nifty below 24,800; SMID, FMCG shares drop; Metals rise

FMCG

Nomura prefers Marico, Tata Consumer, Britannia; sees price hikes in Q4FY26

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee opens firm at 88.68/$; analysts see momentum in favour of dollar

Union Budget, Budget 2024, market, stock markets

3 stocks you shouldn't ignore; here's why they belong in your portfolio

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 3: Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Tata Power, IndiGo

Topics : Buzzing stocks US tariffs BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon