Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers zooms 5% on order win for supply of pump sets from IOCL

Kirloskar Brothers share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order from IOCL to supply over 14,000 pump sets.

Kirloskar Brothers share price today, October 1, 2025

Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kirloskar Brothers share price: Kirloskar Brothers shares were in demand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.87 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,026 per share.
 
At 2:15 PM, Kirloskar Brothers share price was trading 3.55 per cent higher at ₹2,000.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.73 per cent higher at 80,855.47 levels.
 

Why did Kirloskar Brothers share price rally today?

 
Kirloskar Brothers share price rose after the company announced that it has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to supply over 14,000 pump sets.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Kirloskar Brothers said, “This is to inform you that the Company has received a significant order for supply of pump sets from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).”
 
Under the terms of the order, Kirloskar Brothers will be responsible for supplying these pump sets for the retail market in the Oil & Gas Sector.

Also Read

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index

VST Tillers shares gain 5% as September sales rise 35%; details here

share market, stock market

RateGain shares jump 8% on Sojern acquisition; eyes fundraise on Oct 4

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor slips 3% after September sales. Should you buy, hold or sell?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Netweb Technologies zooms 102% in 6 weeks; hits new high on heavy volumes

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Arvind Fashions share slips 3% as MD, CEO resigns due to personal reasons

 
The order is expected to be delivered within 12 months from the date of award of contract.
 
Besides, the 100 per cent payment of the order will be made upon delivery according to the contract, Kirloskar Brother said, in a statement.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

About Kirloskar Brothers

 
Kirloskar Brothers, the flagship company of the Kirloskar Group, is a global leader in pumps and fluid management solutions. Established in 1888, the company has built a legacy of innovation, introducing India’s first plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, and electric motor. 
 
Today, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of pumps, valves, hydro-turbines, and fluid handling systems that cater to critical sectors such as water supply, irrigation, power, oil & gas, marine, defence, and building services. 
 
With a presence in over 15 countries and a strong focus on sustainability and advanced technologies, Kirloskar Brothers continues to serve both large-scale infrastructure projects and everyday domestic needs.
 
The market capitalisation of Kirloskar Brothers is  ₹15,885.36 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 600pts, Nifty tops 24,800; All sectors gain except PSU Bank, TaMo up 5%

Stock market holiday

Stock market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on October 2?

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Why Sensex rallied 678 pts, Nifty hit 24,800 after RBI Policy; key reasons

IPOs

RBI's IPO financing norms tweak to deepen primary markets, say analysts

Inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) continued their strong momentum in July, despite the market volatility triggered by the Union Budget. Active MF schemes received Rs 37,113 crore, the second-highest monthly inflows ever, after attracting a recor

CAMS, Nuvama, ABSL AMC: Why is Motilal Oswal betting on these stocks?

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE Kirloskar Brothers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon