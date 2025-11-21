Urja Global shares jump 10% on forming JV with Solarmint Energies; details

Urja Global shares jumped 10 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹13.52 per share. At 9:24 AM, Urja Global’s shares were trading 6.28 per cent higher at ₹13.03 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.12 per cent at 85,532.11.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹684.67 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was at ₹19.45 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹10.71.
Why were Urja Global shares rising in trade?
The stock was in demand after the company signed the Joint Venture Agreement with Solarmint Energies to collaborate in the manufacturing, branding, marketing, and nationwide distribution of solar PV modules under the Urja brand, by combining Solarmint’s manufacturing expertise.
“we wish to inform you that the company has signed the Joint Venture Agreement on November 20, 2025, with Solarmint Energies Pvt Ltd (Formerly: Sun N Sand Exim India Pvt Ltd) for establish a strategic joint venture between SOLARMINT and URJA to collaborate in the manufacturing, branding, marketing, and nationwide distribution of solar PV modules under the URJA brand, by combining SOLARMINT’s manufacturing expertise,” the filing read.
Terms of agreement include:
- Solarmint manufactures Urja-branded solar panels.
- Urja markets, sells, and distributes the products nationwide.
- Pricing on a cost-plus-profit basis.
- The agreement is valid for three years. Upon mutual agreement, the contract may be renewed or extended.
The company further informed that the execution of this contractual joint venture agreement will not result in any change in the management or control of the company.
That apart in Q2, Urja Global reported a net profit of ₹0.415 crore, as compared to ₹0.35 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹15.49 crore as compared to ₹19.49 crore a year ago.
The total expenses of the company stood at ₹15.11 crore, as against ₹19.41 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
Urja Global is an Indian renewable energy developer and operator. The company is engaged in design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of off-grid and grid-connected Solar Power Plants. The company is active in: Renewable Energy, IT&ITES, Tours & Travels, and Education & Training, having a presence across the globe.
With a strong design and manufacturing background, the company has developed itself as a leading manufacturer of Solar Energy Systems to cater to almost the complete range of customer requirements.