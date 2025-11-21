Friday, November 21, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco slips 3% on reports of fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant

Hindalco shares declined on Friday after reports pointed to a fire incident at Novelis' Oswego plant in the US.

Hindalco share price today

Hindalco share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Hindalco share price today: Hindalco shares slipped as much as 2.94 per cent to an intraday low of ₹776.05 on Friday, November 21, 2025.
 
By 9:40 am, the stock was trading 1.89 per cent lower at ₹784.50, while the BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 85,495.85.
 

Why did Hindalco shares fall today?

 
Hindalco shares declined on Friday after reports pointed to a fire incident at Novelis’ Oswego plant in the US.
 
The company had, in September, informed exchanges about a fire at the New York facility. 
 
In its filing, Hindalco had said, “It is hereby informed that there was a fire incident at the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 pm (EDT) [i.e., on September 17, 2025, at 7:30 am (IST)], which was communicated to the Company on September 17, 2025, at 10:05 pm (IST). Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the fire or the efforts to put it out, which was mainly completed around 2:00 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025).” 
 

Hindalco Q2 results

 
Hindalco Industries reported its Q2 results at the beginning of this month on November 7, 2025. Its consolidated Ebitda rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,684 crore and consolidated PAT grew 21 per cent to ₹4,741 crore. The performance was driven by robust momentum in the India operations and steady results from Novelis. 
 
Aluminium Upstream Ebitda rose 22 per cent to ₹4,524 crore, delivering industry-best margins of 45 per cent, while the Aluminium Downstream division posted a record Ebitda of ₹261 crore, up 69 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
The Copper business reported Ebitda of ₹634 crore, broadly in line with guidance. Novelis recorded shipments of 941 KT, flat versus last year, and continues to target cost-reduction savings of over $125 million by FY26 and $300 million by FY28.  
 
The company said the hot mill at Novelis’ Oswego plant is expected to restart in December 2025. 
 
Hindalco also announced the Phase 2 expansion of Aditya Aluminium, adding 193 KT of capacity. Consolidated net debt to Ebitda stood at 1.23x as of September 30, 2025, compared with 1.19x a year earlier.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

